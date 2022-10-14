The battered pound and UK government bonds rallied on Monday ahead of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement to calm the chaos in the financial markets.Yields on 30-year and 10-year government bonds – also known as gilts – tumbled by around 8% in early trading as the Chancellor’s announcement that he will bring forward a fiscal statement soothed volatile markets.Sterling leapt more than 1% to 1.131 US dollars at one stage after the news, which was unveiled before markets opened and ahead of what many feared would be a testing day for the pound and gilts.There had been worries that...

ECONOMY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO