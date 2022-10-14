Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Biosimilars, Orphan Drugs Headline Market Trends to Watch in Specialty Drug Pipeline
New and emerging medications in the specialty drug pipeline were discussed during a keynote address at AMCP Nexus 2022 by Aimee Tharaldson, PhD, senior clinical pharmacist of emerging therapeutics at Express Scripts, with biosimilars, orphan drugs, and cell and gene therapies emerging as key trends to watch. Biosimilar competition and...
Merck opts to develop, sell cancer vaccine with Moderna
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) opted to jointly develop and potentially sell a personalized mRNA vaccine with Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) for a $250 million upfront payment on Wednesday, sending the vaccine maker's shares up over 8%.
Banijay Buys ‘Chloe’ Producer Mam Tor Productions In First UK Acquisition Since ESG Deal
EXCLUSIVE: Banijay has bought Chloe producer Mam Tor Productions, the French powerhouse’s first UK buy since 2020’s Endemol Shine Group (ESG) acquisition. In news unveiled by Deadline a day before Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti’s Mipcom Cannes keynote, Mam Tor joins a number of UK scripted labels within the Banijay fold, and distributor Banijay Rights will be given a first look at its projects. Mam Tor was behind Chloe, the highly-rated BBC One thriller starring The Crown’s Erin Doherty that was acquired by Amazon Prime Video outside of the UK. That six-parter was distributed by Banijay Rights. Founded in 2014, Mam Tor also has...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is IMARA Inc. (IMRA) stock rising today?
The IMRA stock jumped over 40 per cent in the morning trading on October 14. The trading volume of the stock was around 11 million during drafting. IMARA Inc. entered into a merger agreement with a clinical-stage precision oncology firm. The stocks of healthcare firm, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) were...
endpts.com
On Pfizer's heels, GSK boasts 'truly exceptional' PhIII data for RSV vaccine — making a beeline to FDA
GSK — another frontrunner in the long race to develop a shot that can protect the elderly from respiratory syncytial virus infections — is out with what CSO Tony Wood calls “truly exceptional” Phase III results, opening the door to regulatory submissions in 2022. The update...
Credit Suisse to pay $495 mn in US to settle securities case
Credit Suisse said Monday it would pay $495 million to settle a row over mortgage-backed securities dating back to the 2008 financial crisis. Last year, Credit Suisse also paid $600 million to financial guarantee insurer MIBA to settle other long-running litigation connected to the US subprime mortgage crisis.
New UK Treasury chief to aims to calm markets with statement
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief will announce details of his tax and spending plans Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule, in a bid to calm markets roiled by the government’s economic policies. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to ditch more of the measures announced by the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sept. 23. Truss drafted Hunt in on Friday after she fired his...
UK government bonds and pound rally ahead of Chancellor’s emergency budget plans
The battered pound and UK government bonds rallied on Monday ahead of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement to calm the chaos in the financial markets.Yields on 30-year and 10-year government bonds – also known as gilts – tumbled by around 8% in early trading as the Chancellor’s announcement that he will bring forward a fiscal statement soothed volatile markets.Sterling leapt more than 1% to 1.131 US dollars at one stage after the news, which was unveiled before markets opened and ahead of what many feared would be a testing day for the pound and gilts.There had been worries that...
Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash is leaving China’s financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 trades lower at open; Adbri falls over 16%
Australian shares opened flat on Monday. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.37%. But it is down 9.21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Australian shares opened flat on Monday, tracking weak cues from Wall Street, which ended sharply lower last Friday. The markets sentiment remained muted on concerns over inflation and rising interest rates.
kalkinemedia.com
What developments are expected during exploration of TEM projects by Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM)?
Tempest Minerals Ltd is an Australian minerals exploration company, which operates a portfolio of highly prospective mineral projects in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. The company is pursuing premium opportunities for precious, base and energy metals. Currently, the company owns two suites of mineral projects namely, Yalgoo and Mt Magnet Projects in the neighborhood of established mining operations and recent discoveries. Get expert insights from Managing Director of Tempest Minerals Mr. Don Smith in this video by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia’s retail power bills to rise by 35% next year?
In a recently held energy and climate summit, it was highlighted that Australia’s retail power bills might increase by 35% next year. State of the Energy Market 2022, AER talks about significant transformation of the Australian retail market. Retail electricity costs in Australia might increase by more than 35%...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Analysing Elon Musk's investments l Where is the billionaire making money?
Elon Musk has launched his own line of perfume called Burnt Hair. The billionaire took to Twitter to announce the launch of it. Musk, in a tweet, said that with a name like him, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did he even fight it for so long.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to explore after inflation data
The core inflation has advanced to its highest level in four decades. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) revenue rose over 14 per cent YoY in Q2 FY22. Kinetik Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ: KNTK) dividend yield was 8.75 per cent. The latest data by the Labor Department showed that the US inflation...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Are Asian airlines recovering from the pandemic slowly?
Qantas Airways Ltd recently announced a stronger-than-expected profit forecast. This delightful development sure did take the market by surprise. With Qantas passing on a positive update and growth indication, how have some of the other big airlines in the Asia Pacific region fared so far this year? In this segment we touch upon the same.
kalkinemedia.com
Is Australia witnessing rise in nuclear waste?
Australian Radioactive Waste Agency has updated the national inventory this year. In 2021, 2,061 cubic meters of intermediate-level waste was reported. National Radioactive Waste Management Facility to be opened at Kimba, South Australia. Australian Radioactive Waste Agency (ARWA) has shared an update on the national inventory of radioactive waste after...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why is UK PM Liz Truss under pressure to rethink tax cut?
A threat of recession and upcoming gloomier days loom over UK's economy. A recent report by the office of national statistics of the country unveiled that the economy shrank unexpectedly in august. The stats have unveiled some painful facts about the country's economy and how it is grappling with plummeting economic conditions. Let's delve into different sectors and discern how they performed.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why major U.S. CEOs expect a recession soon?
According to the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG 2022 CEO Outlook report, nearly all major U.S. CEOs expect a recession in the next 12 months. The survey asked more than 1,300 CEOs at the world's largest businesses about their strategies and outlook, revealing that 58 per cent of leaders expect a recession to be mild and short. Fourteen per cent of senior executives identify a recession among the most pressing concerns today, while pandemic fatigue tops the list.
born2invest.com
Ability Pharma Receives 2 Million From the Government for Its Cancer Treatment
Financial backing for Abilty Pharma. The Spanish biopharmaceutical company has received €2 million from the government to advance its anticancer treatment, according to Carles Domènech, CEO of Ability Pharma. The Catalan company has received the amount as non-dilutive funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation to accelerate...
kalkinemedia.com
Ofgem to launch an energy conservation campaign
Ofgem bosses have unveiled their plans to launch a new campaign to assist people in understanding the ways they can cut back on their energy usage. This follows the reported blocking of a £15 million energy saving campaign by UK PM Liz Truss. Several experts believe that the UK...
