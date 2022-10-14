ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about the Indiana Covered Bridge Festival 2022

By Lincoln Wright, Indianapolis Star
Called "Indiana's largest festival," the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday Oct. 14. The festival runs through Oct. 23. The 10-day festival always begins on the second Friday in October, showcasing the 31 historic covered bridges in Parke County, along with featuring authentic arts and crafts, food and fall foliage.

When does the 2022 Parke County Covered Bridge Festival run?

The festival runs Oct. 14-23. There are 10 festival locations throughout the county.

Daily hours run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Sunday, Oct. 23 hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about each location, visit the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival site.

Also

of all the various locations.

Bellmore is located on US 36 and SR 59. Pumpkins, mums, primitives and family yard sales. A little bit of everything. Click here for more.

Billie Creek Village

Home to three covered bridges and several historic buildings including a school house, two churches, Governor’s home and a General Store. Click here for more.

Bridgeton

Bridgeton has an array of handmade crafts, vendors and a food court. Its scenic historic district includes the Bridgeton Mill and Covered Bridge, the 1878 House, 1822 Case Log Cabin, and Bridgeton School.

Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale offers chicken and noodle dinners, ham and beans, barbecue and vegetables at the Friends Meeting house. They say some of the best apple butter is made and sold here. Click here for more.

Mansfield

Mansfield Village is bustling daily with hundreds of vendors offering an array of goods and festival food. Home to the Historic Mansfield Roller Mill. Find more here.

Montezuma

Montezuma features crullers, roast hog and beans, guided tractor pulled wagon tours of the Wabash and Erie Canal, and vendors. Stroll across the Wabash River on the restored historic B&O Railroad Bridge. Find more here.

Mecca

The Mecca One-Room Schoolhouse is nestled tightly between a cornfield and the Mecca Covered Bridge. It was built back in 1874 but was relocated to this spot in 1966. It was recently renovated in 2021.

Indiana’s Mecca Tavern Has Been Slinging Tenderloin Sandwiches Since 1899. Tucked away in the small town of Mecca, Indiana is a tenderloin tavern that everyone should visit. If you love good food and good drinks, this place will surely satisfy. Find more here.

Rosedale

The Rosedale Civic Center is the activity hub with a wide variety of items, including local crafts and a quilt sale. Find more here.

Tangier

Located at Tangier Community building right off of 1050 N (look for the sign.) World Famous Buried Beef served daily with a variety of homemade pies. Local crafts. Visit Sandlady’s Gourd Farm. Five covered bridges nearby for touring. Find more here.

Are pets allowed at the Indiana Covered Bridge Festival?

Because of the layout of the event and thousands in attendance, it is recommended that your pets remain home. If you bring your pet you might have limited access to buildings and grounds unless you have a service animal.

Do I have to buy tickets for the Covered Bridge Festival?

You do not need tickets for the Covered Bridge Festival. You can purchase tickets for bus tours at parkecountyindiana.square.site. Bus tours are available Oct. 14-22.

