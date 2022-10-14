Read full article on original website
Related
‘Survivor’: How Much Money Does Jeff Probst Make Each Season?
Read on to discover how much money Jeff Probst makes each season as the host and executive producer of 'Survivor' on CBS.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss
It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker may stop Nate and Victoria from taking over Chancellor-Winters
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are making some predictions by connecting the dots that will halt Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) plans to take over Chancellor-Winters. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) ex-girlfriend from London and the company that owns the Bentley that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is investigating is based out of London and has an LA office.
'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier's Cause Of Death Revealed
Heartland star Robert Cormier has tragically died at the age of 33. The beloved actor played new love interest Finn Cotter during the last two seasons of the long-running drama that premiered in 2007.According to his obituary, Cormier passed away on Friday, September 23. And while his cause of death was not originally known, his sister Stephanie revealed that the actor had succumb to injuries sustained in a serious fall.Cormier's obituary noted he would be remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."KATIE COURIC...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
‘DWTS’ Wayne Brady Brought to Tears Over Standing Ovation for ‘Hamilton’ Jazz Routine During Disney+ Night
'Dancing with the Stars' competitor Wayne Brady received a standing ovation for his dynamic performance of a jazz routine inspired by the 'Hamilton' song 'Wait for It.'
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
James Hyde joins The Young and the Restless as Jeremy Stark a man from Diane's past
Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is frightened about her connection to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) being revealed on The Young and the Restless and on October 21 her troubles will increase.James Hyde is joining the CBS soap as Jeremy Stark who is yet another man from Diane's past in LA. Could it be that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are wrong and that it is Jeremy who was Diane's sugar daddy instead of Tucker?
‘General Hospital’: 4 Possible Hook Killer Suspects
The hook killer is becoming a suspenseful mystery on 'General Hospital' as fans try to figure out the killer's identity.
Who Is Audra Charles on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS?
Audra Charles on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS may be new to Genoa City but she’s ready to make her mark! The character first appeared in the Sept. 23 episode and is being played by daytime newcomer Zuleyka Silver. But who is Audra, really? Let’s find out!. Audra...
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
Daniel may come between Lily and Billy on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that when Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) returns to Genoa City he might cause problems for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Daniel was Lily’s first husband so the spark might still be there. Billy and Lily are having a lot of difficulties and it's probably time for the writers to shake things up.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Fans Are Worried About Phil Keoghan — ‘He Has Lower Energy Than Usual’
Some fans noticed that host Phil Keoghan was a little off in the first two episodes of 'The Amazing Race' Season 34 on CBS.
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Reasons Why Tara Locke Should Return
It's been over a year since Tara Locke was last seen and she might be overdue for a return to 'The Young and the Restless.'
Chicago PD: Are Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger dating?
Burgess and Ruzek have been through a lot. The former couple tried to make things work as a parental unit in Chicago PD season 9, but professional dangers surfaced, and they were forced to navigate a hostage situation involving their daughter. The close call led them to take some time...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea moves closer to realizing her dream but it could turn into a nightmare
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that things will progress within the next few weeks for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). She will remain firm on her position that Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) is told the truth and she ready for the boy to know she gave birth to him. She also desires that he get to know Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) as his half-brother rather than his cousin.
Comments / 12