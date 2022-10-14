Read full article on original website
Related
Will N.J. treat my ANCHOR payment as income?
Q. Will the payment received next year under the new ANCHOR plan be taxed as income?. A. The ANCHOR property tax benefit replaces the Homestead Rebate. Because of the income requirements and that there is no age limit, about three times more New Jerseyans will benefit from the program, the Treasury Department said.
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Attention NJ Shoppers: Acme is Getting New Owners in $24.6 Billion Deal
A 131-year-old supermarket chain in and around South Jersey and Philadelphia appears to be getting new owners soon. Published reports say Kroger is buying Albertson's, the parent company of Acme, for a deal valued at $24.6 billion. According to CNBC, Kroger is currently the second-largest grocer by market share in...
Washington Examiner
Half million in grant money aids struggling New Jersey small businesses
(The Center Square) – Whenever small businesses get the opportunity to receive a grant it’s a great thing, the head of the National Federation of Independent Business – New Jersey said regarding $500,000 in grant funds to help them expand to global markets. The New Jersey Department...
The 64 foods that define New Jersey — and where to get them
This story was originally published in 2019 and has been updated. For overall eats, New Jersey is tough to beat. No other state tops us for dining depth and diversity. Saveur magazine calls N.J. the most edible state and the ”unsung hero” of American eats, “with a food culture more rich, diverse, and passionate than even big names like California and New York.”
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
Huge health insurance increase could spur N.J. property tax hikes, layoffs, local leaders warn
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is under fire from local government leaders and some state lawmakers as municipalities and counties in New Jersey grapple with an unprecedented double-digit rate increase on premiums for state health benefit plans. New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission in September voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes...
Student loan forgiveness application available for first time. Nearly 1.1M N.J. residents eligible.
The long-awaited federal student loan debt relief application went live on Saturday morning in a beta version, more than a month after President Joe Biden announced a large-scale debt cancellation effort, marking the first time some borrowers are able to apply. The application is now available on the FederalStudentAid website...
Spread the word: You have a right to take job-protected, paid family leave in New Jersey | Opinion
Working families thrive when they feel like they can do both successfully, but many are unaware that they can support their families financially, emotionally and physically with New Jersey’s paid leave programs. Others fear they’ll lose their job or suffer workplace repercussions if they pursue benefits that they’re entitled to have.
Proof That New Jersey Winters Aren’t That Bad After All
Before you know it, the crisp temperatures of a New Jersey autumn will give way to the bitter cold of a Garden State winter. So, just how bad do we have it here in New Jersey during the winter months?. Just by the nature of where we live, New Jersey...
NJ stink bug home invasion is now underway
As the weather turns chilly a growing number of New Jersey residents are dealing with a rather stinky problem in their homes. Stinky as in stink bug that is. George Hamilton, a Rutgers University stink bug expert and cooperative extension specialist in pest management, said the bugs are showing up in people’s homes for a simple reason.
njbmagazine.com
NJEDA Approves Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation Pilot Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) board approved the creation of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (ART) Program, which establishes a one-time grant opportunity to support economic recovery in urban areas with mass transit that have faced economic harms from the reduction of commuters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded at $10 million, the ART pilot program will address these harms through the creation of two programs, one for Real Estate Rehabilitation and Development projects and one for Public Space Activation initiatives.
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 17, 2022
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 100 shelter pets from Florida were airlifted to New Jersey on Oct. 2. This life-saving airlift transported dogs and cats who were in shelters prior to the storm, making room for the expected influx of homeless or surrendered pets at Florida shelters, including a hard-hit animal shelter in Naples.
followsouthjersey.com
NJDCA Opens Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Application Period
SOUTH JERSEY — The application period for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for residents across the state for the 2022-2023 heating season, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has announced. The program assists low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and...
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
Consider towns’ leverage before benching all bench warrants | Opinion
A couple of weeks ago in this space, I expressed frustration with various state statutes being too weak to deal with public intoxication. The other side of the coin concerning enforcing statutes and ordinances locally is what happens in municipal court — specifically, cases where those facing charges don’t show up for court dates.
New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms
Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
State resumes rent, utility assistance with new rules
Just over a month after the Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting new applications for rental assistance, the program is back up and running, officials announced Wednesday. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program, or DEHAP, offers financial assistance to qualifying tenants who are at high risk of eviction. The Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting applications on Sept. 9 to modify ... Read More
New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds
You should be 35 lbs and under to stay at Tiny Paws Rescue. The non-profit matches small dogs with families in Central and Southern New Jersey. “Countless small dogs in the region are left homeless every year through no fault of their own,” the organization’s Facebook page states. “Many are dumped at ACCT Philly (Animal Care […] The post New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
Here’s where all the money is pouring in to N.J.’s hottest congressional races
Three of the four challengers who the House Republicans’ political arm last month said could oust Democratic incumbents this fall struggled to raise money after winning their primaries in June, according to new Federal Election Commission reports. The exception was former state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr., facing...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0