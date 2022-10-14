ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

NJ.com

Will N.J. treat my ANCHOR payment as income?

Q. Will the payment received next year under the new ANCHOR plan be taxed as income?. A. The ANCHOR property tax benefit replaces the Homestead Rebate. Because of the income requirements and that there is no age limit, about three times more New Jerseyans will benefit from the program, the Treasury Department said.
INCOME TAX
94.5 PST

Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

The 64 foods that define New Jersey — and where to get them

This story was originally published in 2019 and has been updated. For overall eats, New Jersey is tough to beat. No other state tops us for dining depth and diversity. Saveur magazine calls N.J. the most edible state and the ”unsung hero” of American eats, “with a food culture more rich, diverse, and passionate than even big names like California and New York.”
FOOD & DRINKS
94.5 PST

More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help

New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ stink bug home invasion is now underway

As the weather turns chilly a growing number of New Jersey residents are dealing with a rather stinky problem in their homes. Stinky as in stink bug that is. George Hamilton, a Rutgers University stink bug expert and cooperative extension specialist in pest management, said the bugs are showing up in people’s homes for a simple reason.
LIFESTYLE
njbmagazine.com

NJEDA Approves Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation Pilot Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) board approved the creation of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (ART) Program, which establishes a one-time grant opportunity to support economic recovery in urban areas with mass transit that have faced economic harms from the reduction of commuters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded at $10 million, the ART pilot program will address these harms through the creation of two programs, one for Real Estate Rehabilitation and Development projects and one for Public Space Activation initiatives.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Oct. 17, 2022

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 100 shelter pets from Florida were airlifted to New Jersey on Oct. 2. This life-saving airlift transported dogs and cats who were in shelters prior to the storm, making room for the expected influx of homeless or surrendered pets at Florida shelters, including a hard-hit animal shelter in Naples.
MADISON, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

NJDCA Opens Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Application Period

SOUTH JERSEY — The application period for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for residents across the state for the 2022-2023 heating season, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has announced. The program assists low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and...
ECONOMY
NJ.com

Consider towns’ leverage before benching all bench warrants | Opinion

A couple of weeks ago in this space, I expressed frustration with various state statutes being too weak to deal with public intoxication. The other side of the coin concerning enforcing statutes and ordinances locally is what happens in municipal court — specifically, cases where those facing charges don’t show up for court dates.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

New Jersey Women, Please Don’t Skip Your Yearly Mammograms

Checkups and medical tests can bring up anxiety, but they could save your life. If there's one person who understands medical anxiety, it's me. I haven't been officially diagnosed, but I'm pretty sure I have White Coat Syndrome - the disorder where your blood pressure increases simply by being around a doctor. Doctors visits freak me out, but getting checked up once a year is important.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

State resumes rent, utility assistance with new rules

Just over a month after the Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting new applications for rental assistance, the program is back up and running, officials announced Wednesday. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program, or DEHAP, offers financial assistance to qualifying tenants who are at high risk of eviction.  The Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting applications on Sept. 9 to modify ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
DogTime

New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds

You should be 35 lbs and under to stay at Tiny Paws Rescue. The non-profit matches small dogs with families in Central and Southern New Jersey. “Countless small dogs in the region are left homeless every year through no fault of their own,” the organization’s Facebook page states. “Many are dumped at ACCT Philly (Animal Care […] The post New Jersey’s Tiny Paws Rescues Pups Under 35 Pounds appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
