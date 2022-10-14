ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Hunterdon County High School Track Star, Impassioned Artist Jax Carey Dies At 16

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Hunterdon County high school track star, impassioned artist, and self-taught musician Jax Carey died on Monday, Sept. 26 at the age of 16. Photo Credit: Instagram (@art_at_jaxson)

Hunterdon County high school track star, impassioned artist, and self-taught musician Jax Carey died on Monday, Sept. 26 at the age of 16.

Born in Morristown, Jax lived in Califon and attended Voorhees High School as a Junior.

Jax was a skilled member of the high school’s track team and enjoyed participating in the hurdle events.

A volunteer with the Valley View Chapel in Long Valley as well as several nursing homes, Jax was known for having an incredibly giving heart and soul.

A self-taught musician, Jax was endlessly creative and loved singing, playing piano, and drums.

Jax also kept an Instagram page of art pieces and offered commissions of acrylic/watercolors, drawings, and digital works.

“I do it all,” Jax wrote.

Jax leaves behind caring parents, Travis and Victoria Carey; loving brothers, Noah, Elijah, and Joshua; grandmothers, Marilyn Carey and Emma Otero; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Jax’s spirit will also live on through organs and tissues donated through the NJ Sharing Network.

“Always giving to others in life, Jax has done so after passing,” says Jax’s obituary. “Jax's legacy will continue to live on through all those saved.”

Jax’s funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the Spring.

Donations can be made in Jax’s loving memory to The Trevor Project, The Outreach Connection - Washington, NJ, and The NJ Sharing Network.

“To our beautiful soul,” reads a social media tribute from Jax’s mother. “You lit up our lives with your vibrancy and heart for others.”

“Such a servant’s heart for those in need. We love you and you will always and forever be missed. Rest in Jesus my love.”

