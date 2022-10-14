Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Holt tops East Lansing, Pewamo-Westphalia preps to visit Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week hasn’t failed yet to keep us on the edge of our seats. Friday, Holt upset East Lansing at home to clinch a share of the CAAC Blue with a 16-13 win over the Trojans. Next week, it...
WILX-TV
MSU’s Homecoming brings people and money for the East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is homecoming season throughout the state, and green and white filled the streets of East Lansing Saturday. MSU’S Homecoming brings thousands of students, Alumni, fans, and of course, money this weekend. Restaurants like Crunchy’s saw hundreds of people lined up at their doors...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Another league-clinching Friday night of football
There are just TWO weeks left in the high school football regular season!
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 8 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school football season, every game carries playoff implications, and every block and every tackle are made with a little more urgency. That was certainly the case around Kalamazoo on Friday, as several contests came down to the wire, including Portage...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: East Lansing High School senior starts tutoring program
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every high school senior in Mid-Michigan is special, but one senior is standing out for helping others. East Lansing High School senior Ali Alamery’s family moved to the United States more than 20 years. Alamery started a tutoring company called Tabooli Tutoring to help students achieve their maximum potential. He helps students of all ages in East Lansing, Monday through Friday, after school.
WILX-TV
Lansing Sexton tops Lansing Eastern
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton improved on their season with a 23-7 win over Lansing Eastern. Sexton improved to 4-4, while Eastern is without a win this season. John Douglas kept his stellar back half of the season going, he had three more touchdowns this week. Now, Sexton has...
965thecave.com
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville cruises past Hanover-Horton
Brady Wright scored five receiving touchdowns as Jonesville cruised past Hanover-Horton 48-15 on Friday. He had 11 catches for 228 yards. Dominic Aponte added 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Cowen Keller was 12-for-16 passing for 250 yards. Austin Bowers led the Jonesville defense with eight tackles, while...
965thecave.com
Lenawee Broadcasting Company Weekend Sports Schedule
Adrian, MI – There are some great match-ups in both high school and college football this weekend for Lenawee County teams. The high schools are in week 8 of their seasons. Here are the games:. Napoleon @ Addison. Sturgis @ Adrian (aired on 103.9 WLEN and wlen.com with John...
WILX-TV
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Silver Bells in the City is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. This event is presented by the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing. This year’s official State Christmas tree will be a 63-foot, spruce selected by the Michigan...
See photos as Dexter football tops Saline for conference title
DEXTER, MI -- Al Ritt Stadium was filled with cheering fans as Dexter hosted Saline for the SEC-Red championship game. Saline took an early lead with a touchdown from senior running back Ryan Niethammer in the first quarter, and another when quarterback CJ Carr fumbled a ball in the end zone but was recovered by Matt Walper.
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
How Ann Arbor-area teams fared in Week 8 of the Michigan high school football season
Dexter made several timely defensive plays and stayed unbeaten with a hard-fourth 21-14 victory over Saline on Friday. The Dreadnaughts (8-0) clinched the SEC-Red title when Brock Komaroni made a game-winning tackle in the game’s final seconds, stopping Saline (6-2) just short of the end zone. Dexter’s defense was similarly unyielding at the end of a first half, with Gerzon Herter knocking away a potential touchdown pass on the final play before the break.
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announces resignation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced on Thursday that is resigning from his position.In a video, Stanley said he submitted his 90-day required notice to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, adding that he "lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees.""It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university," Stanley said in a message posted on the university's website. This is a developing story.
WILX-TV
New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
