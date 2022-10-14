ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

MSU’s Homecoming brings people and money for the East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is homecoming season throughout the state, and green and white filled the streets of East Lansing Saturday. MSU’S Homecoming brings thousands of students, Alumni, fans, and of course, money this weekend. Restaurants like Crunchy’s saw hundreds of people lined up at their doors...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: East Lansing High School senior starts tutoring program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every high school senior in Mid-Michigan is special, but one senior is standing out for helping others. East Lansing High School senior Ali Alamery’s family moved to the United States more than 20 years. Alamery started a tutoring company called Tabooli Tutoring to help students achieve their maximum potential. He helps students of all ages in East Lansing, Monday through Friday, after school.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Sexton tops Lansing Eastern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton improved on their season with a 23-7 win over Lansing Eastern. Sexton improved to 4-4, while Eastern is without a win this season. John Douglas kept his stellar back half of the season going, he had three more touchdowns this week. Now, Sexton has...
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Jonesville cruises past Hanover-Horton

Brady Wright scored five receiving touchdowns as Jonesville cruised past Hanover-Horton 48-15 on Friday. He had 11 catches for 228 yards. Dominic Aponte added 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Cowen Keller was 12-for-16 passing for 250 yards. Austin Bowers led the Jonesville defense with eight tackles, while...
JONESVILLE, MI
965thecave.com

Lenawee Broadcasting Company Weekend Sports Schedule

Adrian, MI – There are some great match-ups in both high school and college football this weekend for Lenawee County teams. The high schools are in week 8 of their seasons. Here are the games:. Napoleon @ Addison. Sturgis @ Adrian (aired on 103.9 WLEN and wlen.com with John...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

How Ann Arbor-area teams fared in Week 8 of the Michigan high school football season

Dexter made several timely defensive plays and stayed unbeaten with a hard-fourth 21-14 victory over Saline on Friday. The Dreadnaughts (8-0) clinched the SEC-Red title when Brock Komaroni made a game-winning tackle in the game’s final seconds, stopping Saline (6-2) just short of the end zone. Dexter’s defense was similarly unyielding at the end of a first half, with Gerzon Herter knocking away a potential touchdown pass on the final play before the break.
DEXTER, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announces resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced on Thursday that is resigning from his position.In a video, Stanley said he submitted his 90-day required notice to the Board of Trustees on Thursday, adding that he "lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees.""It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university," Stanley said in a message posted on the university's website.  This is a developing story.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
LANSING, MI
WANE-TV

Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy