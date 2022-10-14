Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Yardbarker
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ESPN
Three questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being eliminated from the postseason
Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season. Once again, they didn't take home a World Series ring. L.A. fell far short of the Fall Classic, suffering a stunning NLDS upset defeat to their NL West rival San Diego Padres. Though the Dodgers won it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that remains their only title in a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.
The secret behind the Padres' turnaround? Manager Bob Melvin ripping them
Mild-mannered Padres manager Bob Melvin lost a bit of his cool with his players in September. Since then, the Padres have been a better team.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
NBC San Diego
Padres Fans Line Up For Cup of Joe From Musgrove Family Coffee Stand Before Playoff Game
San Diego has been buzzing with excitement all week about the Padres’ first home playoff games in 16 years, perhaps nowhere more than at Caffe Adesso in Alpine, the coffee shop owned by “No-No” Joe Musgrove’s mom. A steady stream of customers stopped by Friday morning,...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Phillies, Astros advance
Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason kicked off a four-LDS day Saturday with a series win for the Phillies over the Braves, sending Philadelphia to the NLCS, then the Astros' sweep of the Mariners. The Padres hold a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Dodgers, respectively, and will try to close out the best-of-five series at home. Guardians-Yankees, meanwhile, shifted to Cleveland for Game 3, where the home team walked off in a 6-5 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS vs. Braves
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Ex-Yankees pitcher hopes to return for Phillies in NLCS vs. Padres
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
theScore
MLB sets schedules for AL, NL Championship Series
MLB announced the schedules for the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series on Sunday. The 89-win San Diego Padres will hold home-field advantage over the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Game Date Home Team First Pitch (ET) Network. 1 Oct. 18 Padres...
Padres vs. Dodgers: NLDS Game 4 delayed due to inclement weather
Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is delayed due to inclement weather, the Padres announced.
CBS Sports
Dodgers vs. Padres score: San Diego knocks out 111-win juggernaut with NLDS Game 4 rally
The San Diego Padres staged a furious late-inning comeback and knocked the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs with a 5-3 win in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night. In doing so they won the series, 3-1, in upset fashion. The series win means that the Padres will be in the NLCS for the first time since 1998, where they will face the Phillies.
