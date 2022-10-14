ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ESPN

Three questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being eliminated from the postseason

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season. Once again, they didn't take home a World Series ring. L.A. fell far short of the Fall Classic, suffering a stunning NLDS upset defeat to their NL West rival San Diego Padres. Though the Dodgers won it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that remains their only title in a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Phillies, Astros advance

Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason kicked off a four-LDS day Saturday with a series win for the Phillies over the Braves, sending Philadelphia to the NLCS, then the Astros' sweep of the Mariners. The Padres hold a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Dodgers, respectively, and will try to close out the best-of-five series at home. Guardians-Yankees, meanwhile, shifted to Cleveland for Game 3, where the home team walked off in a 6-5 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.
theScore

MLB sets schedules for AL, NL Championship Series

MLB announced the schedules for the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series on Sunday. The 89-win San Diego Padres will hold home-field advantage over the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Game Date Home Team First Pitch (ET) Network. 1 Oct. 18 Padres...
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Padres score: San Diego knocks out 111-win juggernaut with NLDS Game 4 rally

The San Diego Padres staged a furious late-inning comeback and knocked the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs with a 5-3 win in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night. In doing so they won the series, 3-1, in upset fashion. The series win means that the Padres will be in the NLCS for the first time since 1998, where they will face the Phillies.
