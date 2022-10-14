ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama

Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Peyton Manning Reveals What Tennessee Must Do To Beat Alabama

Since Peyton Manning left after the 1997 season, the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers haven't had many games as big as tomorrow's massive game against No. 3 Alabama. But with Manning returning to Knoxville for The Third Saturday in October, he's bringing some words of wisdom. Appearing on Always College Football...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Can the word ‘tump’ save the South?

This is an opinion column. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary is like holy writ in my house, where gauntlets – preferably not gantlets, according to Merriam – are tossed with some force over disputed words and uses. But Merriam-Webster fails us, Alabama. So does the Oxford English Dictionary and Dictionary.com....
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
