Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 7:. 1. Mike Bohlin, MD, was named chief medical officer of Franciscan Health Crown Point (Ind.). 2. Mike Hastings has departed as interim director of the emergency room at St. Michael Medical Center...
Before CommonSpirit Health, 9 other healthcare ransomware attacks in 2022
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, the nation's second-largest nonprofit health system, said Oct. 12 that it was experiencing a ransomware attack that has led to EHR shutdowns and canceled appointments and procedures at its hospitals across the country. Here are nine other successful or attempted ransomware attacks on health systems and other...
HCA hospital names Maggie Yacoubian chief nursing officer
HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas) appointed Maggie Yacoubian, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective Oct. 10. Ms. Yacoubian has more than 20 years of nursing experience, starting her career as a nurse at Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Hospital in 1997. She joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in 2012 as director and administrative director of critical care and emergency services at HCA Healthcare Tristar Centennial Medical Center, also in Nashville.
Michigan health systems partner for open-heart surgery operating room
Wyoming, Mich.-based UM Health-West and Livonia-Mich.-based Trinity Health partnered to create an open-heart surgery operating room in the Grand Rapids, Mich., area, MLive reported Oct. 13. The operating room, located at UM Health-West's Wyoming campus, is part of the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan. It features state-of-the-art technology and a...
4 recent cardiology milestones
Here are four cardiology milestones systems have achieved since Oct. 5:. Livingston, N.J.-based Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center cardiologists recently completed their 500th left atrial appendage closure device implant for patients with atrial fibrillation. Tulsa-based Oklahoma Heart Institute cardiologists were the first in the world to use a new heart valve...
15 health systems investing in biotech, therapeutic startups
Large health systems are fueling healthcare innovation by making their own investments in biotech and therapeutics startups as their size, relationships with academic researchers, dedicated venture arms and internal spinout gives them a better opportunity to invest, according to a new report from the Center for Connected Medicine. The report...
U of Utah Health to pay tuition for all 1st-year PharmD students
The University of Utah Health launched a "First Year Free" scholarship initiative to cover 25 percent of tuition costs for students earning their doctorate in pharmacy degrees, the Salt Lake City-based university said Oct. 12. Thanks to a grant from the ALSAM Foundation, the university will pay the first year's...
Iowa health system CEO resigns
Matt Wenzel is stepping down from his post as president and CEO of West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health, The Hawk Eye reported Oct. 14. Mr. Wenzel served in the role for five years. Under his leadership, the system expanded from one hospital campus to three. Michael McCoy, MD, Great...
HCA Virginia taps Allyssa Tobitt for hospital CEO
Richmond-based HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt CEO of Parham Doctors' Hospital, also in Richmond. Ms. Tobitt has served Nashville, Tenn-based HCA Healthcare across several markets since 2012, according to an Oct. 14 news release from HCA Virginia. She most recently served as COO of Reston (Va.) Hospital Center. Ms....
6 recent cancer study and research findings
Here are six findings from cancer studies and other research efforts Becker's has covered since Oct. 4:. Augusta-based Medical College of Georgia researchers found chronic stress increases the risk of cancer death by 14 percent. Massachusetts has the highest rate of mammograms at 88 percent. Here are the five states...
How the AMA's Recovery Plan is helping provider organizations reduce clinician burnout and improve organizational well-being
Clinician burnout is a major health care issue. It affects both clinician and organizational well-being as well as patient care. Although reducing burnout is a top priority for many healthcare organizations, a more strategic approach is needed to increasing wellness for the long run. In a Becker's Hospital Review webinar...
Hospital hires firm to review surgery program after physician's 21 malpractice settlements
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., has hired Pittsburgh-based law firm Horty Springer & Mattern to conduct an "independent, external review" of its cardiac surgery program. The move comes after the hospital allegedly protected a surgeon with 21 malpractice settlements. The firm will evaluate the safety and quality of the...
St. Jude, Dana-Farber, MIT, Harvard partner on $60M cancer research
Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are partnering with Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, both in Cambridge, Mass., to jointly invest more than $60 million into pediatric cancer research. Known as the Pediatric Cancer Dependencies Accelerator project, the investment will support a...
Medscape: 52% of female physicians don't feel fairly compensated
Fifty-two percent of female physicians don't feel fairly compensated compared to their male counterparts, Medscape's "Female Physician Compensation Report 2022" found. The report, published Oct. 14, was based on collection for Medscape's wider "Physician Compensation Report" between Oct. 15, 2021, and Jan. 19. Key findings:. Compensation rose for female primary...
BCBS donates $2M to U of Arkansas for healthcare business analytics program
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas will donate $1.98 million toward the Fayetteville-based University of Arkansas' Walton College of Business, Arkansas Money & Politics reported Oct. 13. The business school is currently developing the Robert L. Shoptaw Master of Healthcare Business Analytics program, which will help to meet a need...
Froedtert, ThedaCare partner on 'micro-hospitals'
Two Wisconsin health systems — Froedtert Health in Wauwatosa and ThedaCare in Neenah — have joined forces to build two medical campuses including "micro-hospitals," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Oct. 13. Each campus — one in Oshkosh and one in Fond du Lac — will include medical offices...
Kids at risk of health issues months after sepsis, U of Michigan researchers find
A new national study involving 5,150 children who survived severe illness from sepsis found that one in five either developed a new disease or had an existing disease worsen within six months of discharge. The findings were published Oct. 10 in JAMA Pediatrics and involved 5,150 survivors of sepsis and...
VA warns 41,500 patients that Oracle Cerner EHR issues may have affected care
The Department of Veterans Affairs is notifying 41,500 patients that their care may have been affected due to the delays in the rollout of its Oracle Cerner EHR system, FedScoop reported Oct. 13. "Unfortunately, we discovered that safety concerns were voluminous enough and prevalent enough throughout the system that we...
7 organizations that got USDA grants for EHR upgrades
The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave out grants Oct. 12 to four health systems and three other organizations to make EHR improvements as part of a $110 million spending package to boost rural healthcare. 1. Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System got $10 million to implement a countywide EHR. 2....
New York health system gets millions for EHR install
Gouverneur (N.Y.) Hospital received a $10 million rural development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to tackle a few new projects, including an EHR installation, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the representative from New York's 21st district. Gouverneur Hospital, part of Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence...
