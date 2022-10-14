ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 43

mommy diane
2d ago

so an extra 145.00 big deal just pays for 156.00 for medicare doesnt help with sky high gas prices or food prices taxes will still not help alot of seniors

Reply(6)
17
Beamon Johnson
2d ago

Yep that's good we getting raises on our ssi but yall need to tell the groceries stores and gas stations quick going up on everything because when we get the raises they start going up on prices in stores and gas stations.

Reply
13
⛥ Matilda ⛥
2d ago

Those on SSI are getting $73.00. This will take the maximum benefit to $922.00/month. Yet, they keep pumping out money to the PEZ dispensers.

Reply
4
Related
Motley Fool

Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023

Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out for millions in just eight days

Social Security retirement payments worth as much as $4,194 will be sent out to millions of Americans in just eight days. The maximum benefit that recipients will get depends on the age they retire, with people who wait until age 70 to retire getting the maximum benefit of $4,194. For people who retire at the Social Security Administration's full retirement age, which is 67 for the year 2022, the maximum benefit would be $3,345. But for people who retire at age 62 in 2022, the maximum benefit would be $2,364, according to the SSA.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy