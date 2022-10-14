Social Security retirement payments worth as much as $4,194 will be sent out to millions of Americans in just eight days. The maximum benefit that recipients will get depends on the age they retire, with people who wait until age 70 to retire getting the maximum benefit of $4,194. For people who retire at the Social Security Administration's full retirement age, which is 67 for the year 2022, the maximum benefit would be $3,345. But for people who retire at age 62 in 2022, the maximum benefit would be $2,364, according to the SSA.

