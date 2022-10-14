ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Saints DE Cam Jordan: Hoping Joe Burrow 'doesn't smoke a cigar' after Bengals play New Orleans

Cameron Jordan may not have Matt Ryan to terrorize anymore, but at least he now has Joe Burrow. The New Orleans Saints defensive end Jordan lobbed some trash talk at the Cincinnati Bengals QB Burrow ahead of their Week 6 game in New Orleans. The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Burrow, who starred in college at LSU, winning the Heisman and leading the Tigers to a national title.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lastwordonsports.com

Is There Hope For Justin Fields?

The Chicago Bears mortgaged their future in 2021 to trade up and select Justin Fields with the 11th overall. A hyper-athletic prospect with college production to boast, Fields was supposed to be the savior for the Chicago Bears franchise. His performance over the past two years has been anything but, and his performance Thursday night was a snapshot of the issues in the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle

Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job

All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract

All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Stanford Upsets Notre Dame In South Bend: Fans React

The Notre Dame football program has officially fallen off a cliff. The Stanford Cardinal, which hadn't beaten an FBS team in 11 tries, upset the Fighting Irish 16-14 in South Bend this Saturday night. An embarrassing loss for Notre Dame and, specifically, Marcus Freeman. What has happened to the Fighting...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Yardbarker

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win

Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB

As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness. Here was a 23-year-old quarterback in his 16th career NFL start getting pulverized behind an offensive line that couldn't stop an infant from highjacking a candy bar from your local Jewel. Here's a quarterback with all the natural talent to be great having to pick himself off the turf time and time again because the organization he plays for decided it didn't need to upgrade the protection in front of him this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Gabe Jackson, Al Woods Doubtful to Play For Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Gearing up for their NFC West home opener against the Cardinals, the Seahawks may be short-handed in the trenches on both sides of the football. After missing practice time this week with knee injuries, Seattle listed right guard Gabe Jackson and nose tackle Al Woods as doubtful on Friday's final injury report. Earlier in the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated both players would rest on Wednesday and Thursday before testing out their injuries in Friday's practice.
SEATTLE, WA
