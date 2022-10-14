ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomall, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stunning Farmhouse in Broomall

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJMQ8_0iZ1FhNS00
Image via Bright MLS.

A stunning custom Crum Creek farmhouse on beautiful 2.61 acres with six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Broomall.

This stunning property boasts water views of Crum Creek and Trout Run. In addition to the impressive residence, it is also has a detached garage/barn, a swing bridge over a creek, a huge covered pavilion, Koi Pond, a fire pit, greenhouse, and a chicken coop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06we6u_0iZ1FhNS00
Image via Bright MLS.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X77xr_0iZ1FhNS00
Image via Bright MLS.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLHd7_0iZ1FhNS00
Image via Bright MLS.

The ground-level entry with heated floors features a recreation room with full bathroom, mechanical room, and access to the four-car garage.

The second level includes a family room with a gas fireplace, a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen with large island and high-end appliances, and a spacious dining area with an enclosed front porch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xEsa_0iZ1FhNS00
Image via Bright MLS.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuBra_0iZ1FhNS00
Image via Bright MLS.

This level also features the luxurious primary suite with custom walk-in closet, a spa-like bathroom, and private porch with amazing views, as well as a separate junior suite with a sitting room and bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451c5i_0iZ1FhNS00
Image via Bright MLS.

The third floor offers a grand gathering room, snack bar area, computer/workstations, four bedrooms, and three full baths.

Finally, the fourth level boasts an open floor plan, bath, and tree-top views.

Read and see more of this farmhouse at 901 Crum Creek Road in Broomall, listed for $2,099,999 on Realtor.com.

See more of DELCO.Today’s Houses of the Week by clicking here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R18PF_0iZ1FhNS00
Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

Comments / 0

 

