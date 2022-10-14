Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stunning Farmhouse in Broomall

Image via Bright MLS.

A stunning custom Crum Creek farmhouse on beautiful 2.61 acres with six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Broomall.

This stunning property boasts water views of Crum Creek and Trout Run. In addition to the impressive residence, it is also has a detached garage/barn, a swing bridge over a creek, a huge covered pavilion, Koi Pond, a fire pit, greenhouse, and a chicken coop.

The ground-level entry with heated floors features a recreation room with full bathroom, mechanical room, and access to the four-car garage.

The second level includes a family room with a gas fireplace, a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen with large island and high-end appliances, and a spacious dining area with an enclosed front porch.

This level also features the luxurious primary suite with custom walk-in closet, a spa-like bathroom, and private porch with amazing views, as well as a separate junior suite with a sitting room and bath.

The third floor offers a grand gathering room, snack bar area, computer/workstations, four bedrooms, and three full baths.

Finally, the fourth level boasts an open floor plan, bath, and tree-top views.

Read and see more of this farmhouse at 901 Crum Creek Road in Broomall, listed for $2,099,999 on Realtor.com .