Vietnam War memorial project to honor fallen sailor from New Albany

The New Albany Plain Township Historical Society is raising money to build a Vietnam War memorial honoring a local sailor who was killed in action.

Dennis Keesee, executive director of the historical society, and Tim Butsko, whose brother, Albert Michael "Mike" Butsko, didn't make it home alive from the war, are hoping to raise $150,000 to $175,000 for the memorial.

The organization has commissioned Michael Kraus, a sculptor from Pittsburgh, to design and build the Mike Butsko Gold Star Mothers Memorial, which is to feature a door from the former Butsko family farmhouse and flag incorporated into the design.

Mike Butsko was a U.S. Navy corpsman serving as a medic for the U.S. Marine Corps. He was killed Sept. 10, 1967, becoming New Albany's only Vietnam War casualty, Keesee said.

The sculpture is to depict Butsko's late mother, Eleanor, putting a service flag with a gold star ‒ which denotes a service member was killed or died while in the armed forces ‒ on the window.

Tim Butsko, who was 9 years old at the time of his brother's death, said the sculpture effort is "life-changing for the whole family."

"As far as the concept, it's moving in the sense of what it is," Tim Butsko said. "I think it brings a lot of reality to the situation. We think of people being lost in the battles and you read about it. This truly brings it home."

Keesee said there's no specific timeline for fundraising but the society would like to have the piece ready by 2025.

Enacted by a proclamation by President Barack Obama, the Vietnam War commemoration continues through Nov. 11, 2025, according to a U.S. Army website.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the day the remaining U.S. troops were withdrawn from the country in 1973, according to the same website.

"It's coming quick for that generation," Keesee said.

He said no specific place to put the memorial has been identified, although he has a few ideas, such as on the grounds of the historical society's office, 6359 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

It's unclear if the sculpture could be placed on the grounds of Memorial Park, which is to be part of phase 2 of Rose Run Park.

As part of the city’s 2021 budget, New Albany City Council earmarked $1 million for designing phase 2 of Rose Run Park, which includes all of the recommendations found in the Veterans Memorial concept study, according to the city's website. There is currently no timeline for construction, the website said.

Both the city and historical society are looking for an appropriate place to install the memorial, which ultimately could be in Rose Run Park, Keesee said.

"We appreciate the enthusiasm of the New Albany Plain Township Historical Society’s leadership in beginning fundraising efforts for a Vietnam Memorial sculpture," said Adrienne Joly, director of administrative services for New Albany. "We have had preliminary discussions with them about their project and look forward to continued discussion to see if the sculpture fits into the plans that we have been developing."

