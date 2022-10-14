ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Tuscarawas County Historical Society banquet reservations due

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI4gZ_0iZ1F9e700

DOVER − The Tuscarawas County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and winter banquet Nov. 1 at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center, 425 Prospect St. Reservations are confirmed upon payment and are due Monday.

The banquet will cost $25 and include a catered meal, short business meeting and election of trustees, and a program by Kim Jurkovic, the curator at the Historical Society’s Tusc Kent Archives.

Jurkovic has been the curator at the archives since 2015. She is a graduate of New Philadelphia High School and holds a history degree from Muskingum College and a master’s degree in public history from Kent State University.

Jurkovic has worked around the county in the history field at the J. E. Reeves Victorian Home and Carriage House Museum and Dover Historical Society, the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, and Uhrichsville Clay Museum. Along with her position at the Tuscarawas County Historical Society, she is also the local history librarian at the Dover Public Library. Jurkovic will be presenting “Tales from the Archives,” regarding her humorous, unusual and noteworthy experiences over the years.

Reservations can be made by sending the names of attendees and payment to the Tuscarawas County Historical Society; P.O. Box 462; New Philadelphia, OH 44663. For any questions regarding the banquet, call the Tusc Kent Archives at 330-308-7494. Hours are from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Museum speaker to discuss Knox/Coshocton serial killer

LOUDONVILLE – The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17, with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a streak of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
whbc.com

ARPA Funds to be Used to Improve Canton City Parks

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Parks and Recreation is moving forward with plans for improvements at a number of city parks. This, after city council appropriated $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds this week. Water spray parks will be added in one park in each...
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31

AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officials to visit MPR supply chain in Belmont County

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will be touring MPR Supply Chain Solutions on October 19 to tour the sixty-seven-acre trans-loading facility along the Ohio River in Bellaire, OH. MPR says Husted has led the Office of Workforce Transformation, working to identify the needs of Ohio businesses and to align workers’ skills with those needs to […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Putnam Hill Park Overlook Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville announced Friday that the overlook and associated parking lot in Putnam Hill Park will be closed next week. Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 am until Friday, October 21st at 3:30 pm to allow for detailed survey work of the area to be completed.
ZANESVILLE, OH
akronlife.com

Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain

A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. This seafood market has some of the best fish fry in Akron. You can't go wrong with a fried ocean perch dinner, which comes with coleslaw, a roll, tartar sauce, hot sauce, and a hot side of your choice. Hot side options include French fries, fried okra, mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and red beans and rice. They also offer excellent fried whiting, catfish, tilapia, whitefish, and shrimp.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Sheriff by Default: Carroll’s Calvin Graham On Board for 2 Years

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Interim Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham can remove the “interim” from his title. Although the sheriff’s race is on the November ballot because of the timing of the death of late Sheriff Dale Williams, no Democratic candidate has been chosen to run.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Family, friends support, pray for DHS coach

Lauran Hicks is in a rehab facility and continues to recover from a motorcycle crash over the summer. (PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY FAMILY FROM SIGNING TO PLAY VOLLEYBALL FOR COLLEGE AND VACATION) DALTON Doctors and nurses surrounding Lauran Hicks and her family say the 24-year-old Dalton High graduate’s tenacity, strength, independence,...
DALTON, OH
High School Football PRO

Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Barberton High School football team will have a game with Cuyahoga Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
wtuz.com

Tensions Remain High at Uhrichsville Council

Nick McWilliams reporting – Amid issues with an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency violation, tensions remain high with Uhrichsville government. The city was reportedly served a violation notice by the Ohio EPA recently for illegal dumping occurring at the Gorley Street Bottoms. Discussions during open meetings on matters in that area have been limited, with city officials stating that there were no updates that could be made public at that time prior to the notice.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Multiple departments respond to ceiling fire at Shady Lawn

DALTON. Multiple departments responded to a call Friday night about a possible structure fire at Shady Lawn nursing home. East Wayne Fire district, Orrville, Paint Township Mt. Eaton and others responded to the call. A faulty bathroom lamp/heater was found to be the issue, according to a post on EWFD’s Facebook page.
DALTON, OH
WTOV 9

Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy