Memphis, TN

Kroger to buy Albertsons

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Kroger Co., a major employer of the Memphis workforce, has agreed to buy Boise, Idaho-based grocer Albertsons for almost $25 billion.

The companies announced Friday, Oct. 14, they will merge their businesses, and as a result they will supply food to roughly 85 million households in the U.S.

“We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver superior value to customers, associates, communities and shareholders,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger chairman and CEO, in a prepared statement on Friday.

McMullen will continue serving as chairman and CEO of the combined company.

“Albertsons Cos. brings a complementary footprint and operates in several parts of the country with very few or no Kroger stores,” McMullen said.

Together, Albertsons Cos. and Kroger employ more than 710,000 associates and operate a total of 4,996 stores, 66 distribution centers, 52 manufacturing plants, 3,972 pharmacies and 2,015 fuel centers.

Kroger has 121 stores and 18,373 associates in Tennessee, according to Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association president Rob Ikard.

There are more than 20 Kroger stores in the Memphis metropolitan area, and the grocery chain employees around 3,000 people in the region, according to date from the Greater Memphis Chamber.

McMullen said the merger “secures union jobs” and commits that the company will “continue to work with local unions” across the U.S.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies, Kroger will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Albertsons’ common and preferred stock for an estimated total consideration of $34.10 per share.

This implies a total enterprise value of approximately $24.6 billion, including the assumption of approximately $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ net debt.

As part of the transaction, Albertsons will pay a special cash dividend of up to $4 billion to its shareholders.

“This transaction is a testament to the passion and commitment of both Albertsons Cos. and Kroger associates. Supporting and investing in our associates is foundational to both of our organizations and will continue to be a critical pillar of our success,” McMullen said.

“Kroger has a track record of successful integrations that combine the strengths of each company while maintaining and enhancing each organizations’ distinctive banners and storied histories.”

Collectively, the companies delivered around $210 billion in revenue and $3.3 billion in net earnings in fiscal year 2021.

According to Kroger, the company has secured $17.4 billion in financing from Citi and Wells Fargo. At closing, the Kroger plans to fund the transaction with a combination of cash and proceeds from new debt financing. Kroger expects to continue to have a solid balance sheet supported by strong free cash flow of the combined business.

“As a combined company, we will build on our similar values to create a culture that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion and fosters a best-in-class associate experience by enabling, supporting and empowering our associates to unlock their full potential,” McMullen said.

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
