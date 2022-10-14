What the Marine Corps unexpectedly taught me about transgender rights

This is your far-flung correspondent Ed Palm here again with a letter from Virginia.

Hip readers may recall the song “Lola” by the rock group the Kinks. “Girls will be boys, and boys will be girls. / It’s a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world,” the Kinks sang. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin must hate that song. His administration has published a set of guidelines aimed at keeping school kids in their God-ordained bathrooms and preventing godless gender bending in varsity sports.

Transgender children in Virginia must now use the bathrooms designated for their sex at birth. Along the same lines, they may only play on the sports teams corresponding to their sex at birth. In other words, a child born as a male may not join a women’s team and vice versa.

These guidelines are being billed as providing “protections for all students regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.” We do have to give the drafter of the guidelines credit for using the au courant terminology of inclusion. But the guidelines stop short of acceptance. I am left wondering just what Youngkin would protect children from, and I am reminded of an experience I had long ago.

Back when I was a young enlisted Marine, the Corps was nice enough to send me and 800 of my best friends on an all-expenses-paid six-month Caribbean cruise. (But only our room and board at sea were covered. Our expenses ashore were not covered.)

Don’t be too envious, however. We spent up to two weeks at sea, cramped into troop compartments with little to do. We did hit some good liberty ports, but we were short of funds and had no civilian clothes. We were not welcome in the better establishments. We frequented the bars and clubs that catered to Marines and sailors. We mingled with the locals. And that turned out to be culturally enlightening.

In answering the call of nature, in more than one establishment, I discovered there was only one unisex bathroom, and stalls with doors were a rarity. Patrons of both sexes merely smiled at one another and went on to do what must be done. Practitioners of the world’s oldest profession sometimes came in completely unclad to clean up between clients, and no one made a fuss. Even we Marines just learned to roll with it.

Much of the civilized world long ago got over the American inhibition about the unavoidable bodily functions we all share. Everyone — male, female, transgender —must void.

Our cultural conditioning being what it is, teenage boys lined up at urinals are likely to be stopped short — so to speak — at the entrance of a transgender female who looks and dresses the part. By the same token, cisgender females (those content with their sex of their birth) may not welcome a transgender male who looks and dresses the part into their female-designated bathroom.

The solution, it seems to me, is simple — provided all school bathrooms have stalls with doors on them. Students should use the bathrooms corresponding to their gender appearance. Most of today’s young people, I believe, are flexible enough to accept that. Others will get used to it, and no one’s nether regions need be exposed — again, provided there are stalls with doors. And only the backs of boys need be visible when they’re using urinals.

As for the issue of prurient interest, if young unenlightened Marines could draw a distinction between eroticism and elimination, so can today’s young people and their parents.

Gender fluidity in sports, I realize, is a thornier issue. If a cisgender female wants to join an all-male team, I say, “more power to her!” (Provided she earns her place on the team without demanding a special accommodation or preferential treatment, of course.) There are natural-born women who are stronger and more agile than the average man.

A transgender female who went through puberty as a male, however, is a different matter. That individual will have the stronger musculature of a male, especially in terms of upper body strength. And I doubt taking female hormones post-puberty will offset or negate that advantage. But note I wrote “I doubt.” I welcome information and opinions to the contrary.

I realize Washington State long ago got ahead of the power curve on the issue of transgender rights. Transgender Washingtonians may not be discriminated against in employment and education and may use the gendered bathroom facilities of their choice, regardless of their appearance or dress. But Washington does have its share of fundamentalist Christians who believe God created us irrevocably male or female. To deny that, they believe, is an affront to God. And Washington does have an active Moms For Liberty chapter, an ultra-conservative group allied with the Christian right. If they haven’t been heard from on this issue, I would bet they will be.

Be forewarned, Washington!

Contact Ed Palm at majorpalm@gmail.com.