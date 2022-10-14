Garcia to perform before Jackalopes’ game

Jacob Garcia will be performing Saturday before the Jackalopes' game. (Courtesy Photo)

Jacob Garcia has been involved in music ever since he started playing the drums at age 4. The Odessa resident has since learned how to play the guitar and piano.

He works full-time as a trainer, but he finds the time to play at several different gigs all over the Permian Basin from Kermit to the Midland County Fair.

This week, he will perform before the Odessa Jackalopes’ home game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ector County Coliseum as part of the Pink the Basin Night.

“I’m pretty excited because I’ve done a lot of stuff for cancer awareness,” Garcia said. “I’ve played for Relay For Life as well. It’s just my way to give back and give hope and help encourage people that are fighting cancer and be encouraging.”

Garcia graduated from Kermit High School in 2007.

He plays mostly Texas Country covers but also writes his own music on occasion as well.

“Music runs in my family,” Garcia said. “I grew up in church playing music. I guess more or less where it all boils down to.”

While he started off playing the drums, he was mostly playing guitar by age 16.

For him, playing music is just therapeutic.

“It’s just another way to express myself,” Garcia said. “For me, I feel like it takes me into another world. It takes away any reality.”

He says it has been tough for him to find the time to play while juggling his work and life balance, but he relishes any chance he gets.

“Lately, it’s been a lot more challenging to get more practice and what not,” Garcia said. “Earlier in the days when I was younger, it was a lot easier.”

Saturday’s event is one of the numerous events benefiting Pink the Basin that have taken place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Well basically, the Jackalopes have been kind enough to do Pink the Basin Night,” Pink the Basin Executive Director Carolina Keith said. “Our president Sheila Simmons will be dropping the puck and at halftime, we’re going to have several breast cancer survivors that are going to be in the back of the pickup for the T-shirt toss. That’s going to be so much fun.”

Pink the Basin is a non-profit organization that helps provide funds for women battling breast cancer in the Permian Basin.

Funds are distributed to partnering hospitals throughout the Permian Basin who provide mammograms and other breast cancer diagnostic services.

“All the money stays in the Permian Basin,” Keith said. “The money is for mammograms, biopsies and other diagnostic services that are needed for people that may not be able to afford a standard mammogram, and there are a lot of people that due to COVID, they’ve had the issue where they’ve had to select a large deductible on their insurance or they had to go part time and lost most of their insurance. This is where Pink the Basin funds will help those people to get that life-saving mammogram.”

The evening’s events will begin with Garcia’s performance.

“We’re so excited,” Keith said. “It’ll be a meet-and-greet, and people will be playing during that time. This will give a chance for everybody including all the survivors, to come and see everyone. It’s just a good time for us to be together. Sometimes it’s really difficult especially for a lot of the ladies who don’t get to go out much, so we’re thrilled that the Jackalopes are doing this for us.”

Tickets can be purchased through Pink the Basin directly for $10. Half of the proceeds from tickets sold will be donated back to Pink the Basin.

The Jackalopes will also be wearing special pink jerseys in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Those jerseys will be auctioned off following the game in support of Pink the Basin.

If you go