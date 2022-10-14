Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County Recreation invites community input for Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center
Montgomery County Recreation is asking county residents to share what type of programming they’d like to see at the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center that is scheduled to open in 2023. Members of the community are invited to attend a 7 p.m. public forum Nov. 3 at the...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville seeks permission to remove failed dam from historic property
The City of Rockville is seeking permission to remove a failed dam from the historic Glenview Farm property at 603 Edmonston Drive, which is home to Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Civic Center park. While the dam is no longer functioning properly, and cannot be replaced under today's federal and state environmental rules, it is considered a contributing resource to a historic site. For this reason, the Rockville Historic District Commission must determine if historic preservation of the dam structure is warranted.
WTOP
Alexandria council OKs speed cameras in school zones
Alexandria’s city council voted Saturday to approve the installation of speed cameras in five school zones throughout the Northern Virginia city. The council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance that calls for a civil penalty of up to $100 for driving more than 10 miles above the posted speed limit within a school zone.
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council tries to avoid investigation of Planning scandals - will they be allowed to succeed?
Montgomery County is in the midst of one of its most-embarrassing, and potentially most-earth-shaking, political scandals ever. But you wouldn't know it listening to the County Council. The Council has heard a barrage of rumors, accusations, explicit allegations - and even some admissions - of improper or illegal activity within the County Planning Board and Planning Department over the last several weeks. After initially taking no significant action, when the matter reached the verge of going nuclear, imploding the County political machine, and threatening the passage of the controversial Thrive 2050 plan, the Council stepped in and demanded the resignations of all five planning commissioners. According to the Council, that's the end of the story.
WJLA
Alexandria roads to be closed for Grand African 5k run; drivers should stay alert
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — There will be temporary road closures on Oct. 15 for the Grand African 5k race, Alexandria police announced. The closures will start at 1 a.m. with the closing of Mainline Boulevard and Glendale Avenue. The rest of the race route will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m., police said.
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th
Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
mocoshow.com
Urban Winery Now Open At New Location in Silver Spring
Urban Winery’s tasting room and patio is now open at its new location on 2315 Stewart Avenue in Silver Spring. The winery was previously located at 949 Bonifant Street Suite A, where it opened in 2015 and stayed until 2020. Urban Winery was temporarily closed due to construction. Reservations...
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
PHOTOS: Cities and counties across Northern Virginia celebrate National Walk to School Day
This week, police officers from departments across Northern Virginia accompanied kids on their walk to school for National Walk & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
northernvirginiamag.com
Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools
The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
fox5dc.com
Learning about the Capital Art and Craft Festival in Virginia
The Capital Art and Craft Festival is being held at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia this weekend. Judy Spargo and Dennis Ray join FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about the festival.
ffxnow.com
County approves 18-month waiver of fees for installing electric vehicle chargers
Fairfax County will waive fees for permitting and installing electric vehicle chargers for at least the next year and a half. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday (Oct. 11) to waive all county-imposed permit, installation and signage fees for electric vehicle chargers for a trial period of 18 months. The waiving of fees will go into effect alongside the release of the new Planning and Land Use System (PLUS) on Oct. 31.
WJLA
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: The birth of a community activist
Helen Zurita has been on my radar for a long time. I decided to head over to her office at the East End Mobile Home Park to have a chat. I wanted to understand how a chef for a local hotel evolved into an effective community activist. Zurita was looking...
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
alxnow.com
Open houses in Alexandria this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Brick, 5 car garage, finished basement. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Ellen Patrick – Compass) 711 Fords Landing Way, Fords Landing. 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhouse. Noteworthy: One car garage, gas fireplace, refinished hardwood...
Man dies in crash in Montgomery County
One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
