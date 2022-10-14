ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

rockvillenights.com

Rockville seeks permission to remove failed dam from historic property

The City of Rockville is seeking permission to remove a failed dam from the historic Glenview Farm property at 603 Edmonston Drive, which is home to Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Civic Center park. While the dam is no longer functioning properly, and cannot be replaced under today's federal and state environmental rules, it is considered a contributing resource to a historic site. For this reason, the Rockville Historic District Commission must determine if historic preservation of the dam structure is warranted.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Alexandria council OKs speed cameras in school zones

Alexandria’s city council voted Saturday to approve the installation of speed cameras in five school zones throughout the Northern Virginia city. The council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance that calls for a civil penalty of up to $100 for driving more than 10 miles above the posted speed limit within a school zone.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fredericksburg.today

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council tries to avoid investigation of Planning scandals - will they be allowed to succeed?

Montgomery County is in the midst of one of its most-embarrassing, and potentially most-earth-shaking, political scandals ever. But you wouldn't know it listening to the County Council. The Council has heard a barrage of rumors, accusations, explicit allegations - and even some admissions - of improper or illegal activity within the County Planning Board and Planning Department over the last several weeks. After initially taking no significant action, when the matter reached the verge of going nuclear, imploding the County political machine, and threatening the passage of the controversial Thrive 2050 plan, the Council stepped in and demanded the resignations of all five planning commissioners. According to the Council, that's the end of the story.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th

Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Urban Winery Now Open At New Location in Silver Spring

Urban Winery’s tasting room and patio is now open at its new location on 2315 Stewart Avenue in Silver Spring. The winery was previously located at 949 Bonifant Street Suite A, where it opened in 2015 and stayed until 2020. Urban Winery was temporarily closed due to construction. Reservations...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village

Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
POTOMAC, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Officials to Consider Renaming 10 Loudoun County Schools

The school names are associated with Confederate or segregationist history. Ten school names have been presented to the Loudoun County School Board for consideration to be renamed due to their association with Confederate or segregationist history. Local researchers, including individuals from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

County approves 18-month waiver of fees for installing electric vehicle chargers

Fairfax County will waive fees for permitting and installing electric vehicle chargers for at least the next year and a half. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday (Oct. 11) to waive all county-imposed permit, installation and signage fees for electric vehicle chargers for a trial period of 18 months. The waiving of fees will go into effect alongside the release of the new Planning and Land Use System (PLUS) on Oct. 31.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint

STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
alxnow.com

Top stories this week in Alexandria

This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Open houses in Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Brick, 5 car garage, finished basement. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Ellen Patrick – Compass) 711 Fords Landing Way, Fords Landing. 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhouse. Noteworthy: One car garage, gas fireplace, refinished hardwood...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

