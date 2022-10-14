ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield Heights, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Connecting for kids programs Oct. 21, 25

Connecting for Kids will host a music therapy program for newborns through age 6 at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway. The program will focus on showing families how to use music to improve their child’s academic, motor, communication skills and more, according to a news release.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

JFSA’s ‘The Art of Family’ exhibit Oct. 18-25

Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike will present “The Art of Family” exhibit at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28867 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. They will also host a meet-and-greet with the artists from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

J.Crew Factory opens at Legacy Village

Legacy Village’s new J.Crew Factory opened Oct. 14 at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst next to Crate & Barrel. The location will be Northeast Ohio’s only J.Crew Factory. The store offers “fun, classic and colorful styles for women, men and kids, dressing every family for any location at a great value,” according to a news release.
LYNDHURST, OH
medinacountylife.com

Local Company Provides Compassionate Home Senior Care

Owning your own business is not only rewarding, but offers the chance to impact your community. Bridgewater Senior Home Care was started by Brunswick resident Molly Koenig in 2014 with the vision of helping families care for their loved ones. Bridgewater, which provides non-medical home care and placement services for...
BRUNSWICK, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Clinic to offer free cancer screenings

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic will host an event on Oct. 22 to give the public a chance to get a free cancer screening. The free services will include mammograms (which will be performed on site), HPV tests, Pap tests, adult HPV vaccinations and other screenings, such as vision, pap, pelvic, lung, prostate and dental exams.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH
PLANetizen

Cleveland Resilience Project Approves Design Contract

A waterfront project dubbed the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) has won a key approval to move the design stage forward, reports Steven Litt on Cleveland.com. The multi-agency project would use clean dredged sediment to build a new island in Lake Erie north of the city’s shoreline. “In all, the CHEERS project could create 70 to 80 acres of new land along the shoreline, vastly benefiting communities on Cleveland’s East Side that have been walled off from the shoreline for decades.” The plan is meant to protect the Interstate 90 Shoreway from flooding and storm damage and make the coastline more resilient.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronlife.com

Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain

A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein

Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Exhibit explores chronic illness, disability, inclusion from artists’ perspectives

Andrew Reach was a successful architect for 20 years, channeling his creativity into designs in cities like New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Between 2003 and 2005, the Miami Beach, Fla. native’s longtime challenges with his spine began to exacerbate, requiring surgery and extensive treatments for what was then diagnosed as a progressive spinal disease. After treatments and recoveries, his pain remained debilitating.
CLEVELAND, OH

Community Policy