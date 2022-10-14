Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Connecting for kids programs Oct. 21, 25
Connecting for Kids will host a music therapy program for newborns through age 6 at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Solon branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 34125 Portz Parkway. The program will focus on showing families how to use music to improve their child’s academic, motor, communication skills and more, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
JFSA’s ‘The Art of Family’ exhibit Oct. 18-25
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike will present “The Art of Family” exhibit at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28867 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. They will also host a meet-and-greet with the artists from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.
Cleveland Jewish News
Blood drive Oct. 18 at Cleveland Clinic Twinsburg location
The Cleveland Clinic Family Health & Surgery Center in Twinsburg will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at 8701 Darrow Road. To register, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
First Look: PetSuites Westlake brings luxury dog and cat day care and boarding to Northeast Ohio
WESTLAKE, Ohio — If you're looking for luxury accommodations for your four-legged friends, Westlake has a new spot in town offering just that. A brand new pet day care and boarding business called PetSuites has come to Sharon Drive, opening its doors on September 7 under the care of general manager Katherine Schneider.
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
Cleveland Jewish News
J.Crew Factory opens at Legacy Village
Legacy Village’s new J.Crew Factory opened Oct. 14 at 24503 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst next to Crate & Barrel. The location will be Northeast Ohio’s only J.Crew Factory. The store offers “fun, classic and colorful styles for women, men and kids, dressing every family for any location at a great value,” according to a news release.
medinacountylife.com
Local Company Provides Compassionate Home Senior Care
Owning your own business is not only rewarding, but offers the chance to impact your community. Bridgewater Senior Home Care was started by Brunswick resident Molly Koenig in 2014 with the vision of helping families care for their loved ones. Bridgewater, which provides non-medical home care and placement services for...
Chagrin Falls students swarm downtown during ‘Walk to School, Walk to Town’ event Thursday
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If you drove, rode a bike or walked through downtown Chagrin Falls Thursday morning or afternoon (Oct. 13), you probably noticed more pedestrian traffic. Not to mention the orange T-shirts and costumes as students walked to school or walked downtown after school. It was the first...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic to offer free cancer screenings
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic will host an event on Oct. 22 to give the public a chance to get a free cancer screening. The free services will include mammograms (which will be performed on site), HPV tests, Pap tests, adult HPV vaccinations and other screenings, such as vision, pap, pelvic, lung, prostate and dental exams.
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
MetroHealth’s new $759 million Glick Center opens Nov. 5, signaling a new era of healthcare
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, caretakers will begin wheeling patients out of the old, cramped hospital on MetroHealth System’s W. 25th Street campus, and into the new, spacious Glick Center acute care hospital. Within 12 hours, the move will be complete, leaving the...
Adorable goat in onesie needs a home
After battling a parasitic infection and getting the all clear, a local goat is ready for a family to call her own.
PLANetizen
Cleveland Resilience Project Approves Design Contract
A waterfront project dubbed the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) has won a key approval to move the design stage forward, reports Steven Litt on Cleveland.com. The multi-agency project would use clean dredged sediment to build a new island in Lake Erie north of the city’s shoreline. “In all, the CHEERS project could create 70 to 80 acres of new land along the shoreline, vastly benefiting communities on Cleveland’s East Side that have been walled off from the shoreline for decades.” The plan is meant to protect the Interstate 90 Shoreway from flooding and storm damage and make the coastline more resilient.
akronlife.com
Lucky Shoes Grew from one Akron store to a Thriving Chain
A European immigrant named Joe Luck started small by selling clothing and boots out of a pushcart in 1914, and five years later he opened a clothing shop, the Lucky Store, in Akron’s Firestone Park. Over time, the Lucky Store expanded into what is now the Fairlawn Town Centre...
20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian available for adoption at Cleveland APL
The Cleveland APL is looking for homes for 20 cats who made the journey up from Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through and destroyed parts of the Sunshine State.
It’s time to get cozy – and thrifty: Beth Milstein
Guest columnist Beth Milstein is vice president of retail operations at the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland (NCJW/CLE). She is leading the team in planning this year’s Designer Dress Days Sale. (Save the dates: Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at Legacy Village) Fall has arrived! Leaves are changing and...
Gray House Pies to Make a Return to Lakewood
Not only is it returning to the same neighborhood; it's coming back to the same address
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Cleveland Jewish News
Exhibit explores chronic illness, disability, inclusion from artists’ perspectives
Andrew Reach was a successful architect for 20 years, channeling his creativity into designs in cities like New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Between 2003 and 2005, the Miami Beach, Fla. native’s longtime challenges with his spine began to exacerbate, requiring surgery and extensive treatments for what was then diagnosed as a progressive spinal disease. After treatments and recoveries, his pain remained debilitating.
Tower City, JACK Casino insurance company seeks $36 million for water damage, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The insurance company for Tower City and JACK Cleveland Casino is seeking $36 million for water damage caused after the building’s fire-protection system broke, according to a lawsuit. Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Cleveland against Barberton-based S.A. Comunale Co....
