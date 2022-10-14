Read full article on original website
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
While its selection of offerings have been reserved to say the least, the adidas Yeezy 500 High is making its highly-anticipated return after its “Mist Stone” counterpart debuted last October. After its initial September 19th release was delayed, the “Tapue Black” proposition is set to release this Monday.
Since the brand’s Nike Dunk Low “Grey Fog” proposition released last September, The Swooshes greyscale tonal spectrum has only continued to skew towards lighter tones with its “Wolf Grey” Dunk and now, utilizing seldom “Pure Platinum” shades. Exploring a near all-white upper –...
Well-known for creating extremely viral activations and stunts, MSCHF practically lives outside of the box. And hot off the heels of their latest project — which effectively gave participants the opportunity to simulate Grand Theft Auto — the Brooklyn-based subversives are delivering yet another unique footwear proposition: the AC-1.
For the last few years mule models, clogs and slip-ons have reigned supreme as the ultimate lifestyle comfort shoe, lauded for its easy access and neutral-toned aesthetics. Popularized by Ye’s Yeezy Slides and New Balance’s 2002R Mule, the Three Stripes has entered the fray with the best of both worlds, extending its outdoor roster with the adidas Rovermule Adventure.
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Start spreading the news: sweater weather is officially here! I just spent the weekend in chilly Maine, where fall is in full bloom. And let me tell you, I was more than happy to pull out my pullovers […]
A pair of vintage Levi’s jeans from the 19th century has been sold for $76,000 (£68.6k) at an auction in New Mexico.The Durango Vintage Festivus took place on 1 October and featured the listing of the rare denim jeans from Levi’s, which were found in an abandoned gold mine years ago.According to the auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and regarded as “the holy grail of vintage denim collecting.” The pants are in “good/wearable” condition, per the listing.The item was purchased by a 23-year-old vintage clothing dealer from San Diego...
A vintage pair of Levis from the 1880s found down an abandoned New Mexico mine have been sold at auction for a whopping $87,400 - among the most expensive pair of jeans ever sold. The pair of jeans, which were discovered some years ago by denim historian Michael Harris, in...
You can now buy “Renaissance” at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, with the blessing of Beyoncé herself. The singer celebrated the release of the vinyl version of her latest album by going to the store and posting a photo to her Instagram Story on Oct. 9. The snapshots of Queen Bey see the star leaning against a counter, a wall of her vinyl albums pictured not too far behind her. Always one for making statements, Beyoncé commemorated the day in a stylish outfit complete with a casual band tee and a little Houston flair. The outfit began with a good pair of denim...
Over the course of 2022, sneaker culture has gone through quite a shift in paradigm, as Air Jordan 1s are no longer as coveted as they once were. The Air Jordan 4, however, is arguably at the top of its game — and come tomorrow, the silhouette will be delivering yet another noteworthy offering: the women’s exclusive “Canyon Purple.”
While reserved offshoots have breathed seldom new life into the iconic 1991 design from Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Huarache has more or less stayed true to its 30-year-old construction. Now just a few months removed from the end of 2022, The Swoosh is set to debut its most refined build of the iconic silhouette, introducing the brand-new Nike Air Huarache Craft.
Boots are an essential part of any fall and winter style. But finding a good pair of boots can be a little tricky when you're thinking about price, style and even functionality. Right now, if you want a pair of boots or two for less, you can check out Vince Camuto's Friends and Family sale for 25% off when you apply the offer code FALLBFF.
Continuing to extend Michael Jordan’s empire into the both the training and fashion ecosystems, the Jordan Delta 3 has slowly expanded its roster of propositions including this fall-ready “Khaki Camo” construction. Featuring embroidered splotches of dark forest green presiding above the model’s pistachio-hued mesh, black suedes darken...
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Chelsea, combat, chukka. All boot styles that Thursday Boot Company has introduced to the boot market at a ridiculously inexpensive price point. In doing so, they have certainly developed a reputation for themselves. It’s no hidden fact our SPY team absolutely raves over their existing product line, which is known for its intricate craftsmanship, modern styling and somehow, affordability. And now, we’re even more thrilled the NYC-based company has increased their offerings with a new style: cowboy boots. We’ve been waiting patiently to publish this one. After previewing Thursday’s new western line recently in New York City, we’re excited to announce...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fall is here, meaning it's time to put away your summer gear and get out your warm-weather clothing. Unlike winter, fall offers plenty of versatility in the outfits you can wear and is ideal for strutting a stylish pair of boots.
As Reebok continues to revisit some of its most beloved basketball silhouettes from decades past, the Massachusetts-based company keeps reimagining the Shaq Attaq in non-original styles. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal’s iconic hoops-ready sneaker from 1992 emerged in a color combination clearly inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers. The majority of the...
Amazon's early Black Friday deals may be over, but we are still eyeing the best leggings and athleisure on sale. When it comes to clothing for yoga and working out, celebrity-favorite Alo Yoga blends fashion and function into pieces you'll feel great in. If you're in the market for a legging refresh, you can find Alo Yoga pieces at major markdowns on Amazon right now.
A fury of disparate Air Force 1 propositions are released each week yet kicks for the youth have been relatively reserved. Employing an early winterized aesthetic, the latest GS AF1 is alleviating the lack-thereof. Utilizing the model’s tried-and-true white leather uppers, the midfoot panel and back tab contrasts the established...
