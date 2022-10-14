Read full article on original website
Shop Local, Round Up, Create Change
Downtown businesses invite customers to support local this Fall. In its third year, All for Fall is a month-long promotional campaign running through October 31. All month, the eighteen participating businesses invite customers to ‘round up’ their purchases to the nearest dollar to support four local nonprofit organizations. The promotion was started by the Downtown Development Authority in 2020.
Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Successful Gala Event
Mary McCaffrey, Executive Director of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce reports their annual Gala was a great success! 150+ supporters of the Chamber gathered on September 30 at the Budweiser Biergarten in Fort Collins to celebrate a successful year. This year’s theme was Night at the Oscars, and many businesses and individuals were awarded the coveted statue for outstanding performance!
Loveland Continues Work on Shelter Locations as Part of Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban
City of Loveland Staff continues to implement City Council’s emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance and work is underway to activate the S. Railroad Site shelter and add more beds to the Loveland Resource Center (LRC) as part of Loveland’s Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance. “I want to express...
CSU Homecoming and Family Weekend Featured New Offerings, Time-Honored Traditions
The Colorado State University community had an exciting weekend as they celebrated Homecoming and Family Weekend from October 13-15. This year’s event featured a host of events, including a new kickoff celebration at Canvas Stadium which took place on Thursday afternoon that was followed by an expanded, interactive Festival on the Oval Friday afternoon.
fox29.com
Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado
ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire
A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
Happenings in Wellington for October & November 2022
With the holidays starting to loom on the horizon; everyone is waiting for all the upcoming activities around Town. Of course, Halloween starts us off with fun decorations, parties, and scary good fun. Be sure to let us know your plans here at North Forty News so we can list them here in ‘Happenings”!
Tradition Continues on Historic Property
The beautiful Queen Anne-style home located at 3922 Cleveland Ave. in Wellington was built back in 1906 by John Cusack, the former Mayor of Wellington and former banker at the original First National Bank in Wellington. In 1911, John Cusack was arrested for embezzlement of funds from the Wellington bank, and he fled Wellington with his family relocating to a ranch in Wyoming. The property was then sold to Samuel Clammer, a prominent entrepreneur and former mayor of Fort Collins.
Recently Closed Italian Eatery to Soon Become Something Spicier
Chef Troy Heller’s Cacciatore at Heller’s Kitchen in Fort Collins will be reborn as Wedo’s Tacos & Tequila
HWY34 RV to Host Complimentary Winterization Class
Full-Service RV Sales and Service Center, HWY34 RV, Set to Offer Food, Fun, and Education During Upcoming Complimentary RV Winterization Class. HWY 34 RV will host its complimentary winterization class on Saturday, October 15, from 10 am. – 11 am at its lot at 1115 Southgate Drive, Windsors, CO 80550. Offering food, fun, and education to all guests and open to the Public, but please RSVP.
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
Arrest made after suspicious package found outside Wheat Ridge pub
A suspicious package caused officials to jump into action on Saturday afternoon when it was found near a pub in Wheat Ridge, and now the man they suspect is responsible is now in custody.
CPW Wildlife Officers Rescue Bull Elk From a Highway Near Estes Park, Remove Fencing Tangled in Antlers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a bull elk stuck in the middle of a busy intersection between Highway 7 and Highway 36 near Estes Park and were able to remove 30 feet of burdensome fencing tangled in its antlers. A local resident reported seeing the bull elk with fencing...
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
CSU Taking Part in Event to Celebrate Launch of 20 New Solar Installations
Colorado State University is now 20 steps closer to its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030. That’s thanks to a two-year solar project that has added 20 new installations to roofs and patches of open land across the University’s Fort Collins campuses – which will create enough electricity to power the equivalent of 827 homes. This nearly doubles the number of solar installations at CSU.
Burglars steal thousands worth of food from popular Boulder restaurant
Images of the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras behind Blackbelly Market in Boulder.
Longmont man arrested after 13 hour stand off
The Longmont Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of pointing a gun and threating area residents after a 13-hour standoff Sunday. Travis Jensen, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion three counts of felony menacing. During the standoff, police gave Jensen several orders to exit his home, threatening...
Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
I-25 reopens near Loveland after 2 semis crash
The Colorado State Patrol says Interstate 25 is closed in both directions at Highway 34 after two semis crashed into each other.
Shelter-in-place ordered for neighborhood in south Denver
Authorities ordered a shelter-in-place for an area in south Denver. The Denver Police Department said law enforcers attempted to contact a wanted person in the 4100 block of W. Florida Avenue at 7:10 p.m. Thursday night. There is a large police presence in the immediate area, and drivers are advised...
