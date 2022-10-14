ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
northfortynews

Shop Local, Round Up, Create Change

Downtown businesses invite customers to support local this Fall. In its third year, All for Fall is a month-long promotional campaign running through October 31. All month, the eighteen participating businesses invite customers to ‘round up’ their purchases to the nearest dollar to support four local nonprofit organizations. The promotion was started by the Downtown Development Authority in 2020.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Successful Gala Event

Mary McCaffrey, Executive Director of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce reports their annual Gala was a great success! 150+ supporters of the Chamber gathered on September 30 at the Budweiser Biergarten in Fort Collins to celebrate a successful year. This year’s theme was Night at the Oscars, and many businesses and individuals were awarded the coveted statue for outstanding performance!
WELLINGTON, CO
fox29.com

Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
ESTES PARK, CO
K99

I-25 and Highway 34 Shutdown in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire

A semi-truck that has been engulfed in flames has shut down both Highway 34 and Interstate 25 in Loveland on Friday afternoon. Traffic on both major arteries in Northern Colorado has been diverted in all directions. Facebook user, Esther Zander, was commuting in the area and driving onto northbound Interstate...
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Happenings in Wellington for October & November 2022

With the holidays starting to loom on the horizon; everyone is waiting for all the upcoming activities around Town. Of course, Halloween starts us off with fun decorations, parties, and scary good fun. Be sure to let us know your plans here at North Forty News so we can list them here in ‘Happenings”!
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

Tradition Continues on Historic Property

The beautiful Queen Anne-style home located at 3922 Cleveland Ave. in Wellington was built back in 1906 by John Cusack, the former Mayor of Wellington and former banker at the original First National Bank in Wellington. In 1911, John Cusack was arrested for embezzlement of funds from the Wellington bank, and he fled Wellington with his family relocating to a ranch in Wyoming. The property was then sold to Samuel Clammer, a prominent entrepreneur and former mayor of Fort Collins.
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

HWY34 RV to Host Complimentary Winterization Class

Full-Service RV Sales and Service Center, HWY34 RV, Set to Offer Food, Fun, and Education During Upcoming Complimentary RV Winterization Class. HWY 34 RV will host its complimentary winterization class on Saturday, October 15, from 10 am. – 11 am at its lot at 1115 Southgate Drive, Windsors, CO 80550. Offering food, fun, and education to all guests and open to the Public, but please RSVP.
WINDSOR, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

CSU Taking Part in Event to Celebrate Launch of 20 New Solar Installations

Colorado State University is now 20 steps closer to its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030. That’s thanks to a two-year solar project that has added 20 new installations to roofs and patches of open land across the University’s Fort Collins campuses – which will create enough electricity to power the equivalent of 827 homes. This nearly doubles the number of solar installations at CSU.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Longmont man arrested after 13 hour stand off

The Longmont Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of pointing a gun and threating area residents after a 13-hour standoff Sunday. Travis Jensen, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion three counts of felony menacing. During the standoff, police gave Jensen several orders to exit his home, threatening...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Shelter-in-place ordered for neighborhood in south Denver

Authorities ordered a shelter-in-place for an area in south Denver. The Denver Police Department said law enforcers attempted to contact a wanted person in the 4100 block of W. Florida Avenue at 7:10 p.m. Thursday night. There is a large police presence in the immediate area, and drivers are advised...
