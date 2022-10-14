CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO