CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
TechCrunch
Even decacorns have their challenges
Hello, hello. By the time you’re reading this, we’ll be two days away from TechCrunch Disrupt! Soooo exciting!. But first, let’s talk about fintech. Last week’s big news was corporate spend management startup Brex’s announcement that it was laying off 11% of its staff, or 136 people. It was also revealed that the startup’s CFO, Adam Swiecicki, is departing to join Rippling as its CFO. Notably, workforce platform unicorn Rippling recently entered the corporate management space, making it a direct competitor with Brex.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Andreessen Horowitz backs Synonym’s development of ‘fermentation farms’
Hot damn, it’s happening: A bunch of the TechCrunch team are on airplanes, aeroplanes and other spellings of flying vessels to come join us in San Francisco for Disrupt. To say that we are excited would be using altogether too few syllables. Lauren S made us a user’s guide to TechCrunch Disrupt along with a guide to all the receptions, parties and other cool extracurriculars. See you soon! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
hackernoon.com
As the Hype Ends, Brazil's Tech Startup Investment Landscape is Changing for the Better
Brazil's startups are praised and celebrated: its young entrepreneurial class has eclipsed many countries in the region, producing one unicorn after another. But despite the hype around the country's emerging startup heaven, the current forecast for its future seems cloudy. Only. went for IPO in the technology sector in local...
TechCrunch
Shares of Korean internet giant Kakao slide after fire disrupts service
The blaze at the SK C&C data center, which houses the servers of Korea’s two largest internet companies — Kakao and Naver — disrupted Kakao’s messaging, ride-hailing, payment and game apps, and Naver’s internet search and news services, over the weekend. Some disruption is ongoing...
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s raises $250 million in fresh funding
The new funding valued the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at $22 billion, the same figure at which it raised a financing round in March this year, a person familiar with the matter said. The company, India’s most valuable startup, declined to comment on the valuation but said Qatar’s sovereign fund, Qatar Investment...
‘We need to be on the 700th Black woman starting a unicorn company’ instead of just a few, says the founder of Incredible Health
Incredible Health CEO Iman Abuzeid, and Kirsten Green, the founder at Forerunner Ventures, discussed breaking barriers for women at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.
A 'tectonic shift' in global wealth that will take years to recover from
Markets plunged on Thursday morning after red-hot inflation data raised fears on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates aggressively. Then, something strange happened.
Long-Term Rental Startup Rentberry Raises Capital To Develop A Flexible Living Platform For Digital Nomads
A new app catering to digital nomads is in the works from pioneer long-term rental startup Rentberry. Launched in 2017, the San Francisco-based startup has raised more than $22 million in capital from investors to fund its patented long-term rental platform that digitizes the entire process from property search to rental management.
TechCrunch
The highs and lows of Q3 venture capital data for women startup founders
Last year, women raised around 2.4% of all venture capital allocated, a figure that stands at 1.9% through Q3 of this year. That number becomes even lower and even worse if we factor race into account. When the overall number for all-female teams was 2.4% last year, Black and Latinx women hovered around 0.05% each, while Indigenous Americans raised approximately 0.004% of known capital in the United States, according to Crunchbase.
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
TechCrunch
Top climate tech deals net nearly $4B in Q3, outpacing other industries
While the broader market might be cooling, climate tech continues to be a hot ticket, with investment figures for top deals in Q3 outpacing the two previous quarters this year. In total, five climate tech startups made CB Insights’ top 10 equity deals list in Q3, pulling in a combined $3.7 billion. That far exceeds last quarter’s $2.5 billion across eight top startups and Q1’s $1.4 billion across five top startups.
Technology, smart planning are career keys to making the most of a trade show
Experts share ways that presenters and attendees can make the most of trade shows for work. Advice includes using technology to best advantage and planning ahead to send the best team possible.
TechCrunch
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart launches metaverse shopping experience
The Walmart-backed Bengaluru-headquartered firm has partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm, to launch the metaverse offering, which it is calling Flipverse. The offering is in the pilot stage and aimed to garner interest during the festive season this month. On Flipverse, which goes live on Flipkart’s Android app Monday, the...
TechCrunch
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
TechCrunch
Clear Capital lays off 27% of its global staff
A spokesperson for Clear Capital confirmed the layoffs to TechCrunch but did not share the specific number of employees impacted. Last November, the company announced they had 1,400 total global employees, so using that figure the layoff could have impacted 378 employees. The reduction primarily impacted its operational team, according...
Building your brand: how to create effective newsletters
With people spending no more than eight seconds reading an average email, how can companies use them to boost their customer base? The founder of a science subscription box for kids reveals how she grew her digital community
U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung (005930.KS), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.
Italian Content Boom Confirmed As Producers Study Shows Investment Topped $1.4B in 2021, For 37% Increase Since 2017
Original Italian film and TV shows drew a record €1.4b ($1.38b) in investment in 2021, according to a new study by local producer body APA. According to the report unveiled at Italy’s MIA Market last week, there was between €1.42b to €1.47b ($1.38b-$1.43b) in investment in original Italian TV and film productions last year. The association said this “conservative” estimate was 37% more than in 2017 when investments came in at €1b ($980m). The report calculated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in investment of 8.2% over the four years to 2021. Breaking the figure down, the study showed that roughly...
