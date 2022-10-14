Read full article on original website
Lightning slip up, end road trip with loss to Penguins
PITTSBURGH — The score might not have indicated it, but Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott did his part in his first start of the season Saturday night against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Tampa Bay’s backup faced an onslaught of shots but kept the Lightning in the game as...
Who is Mason Marchment? Dallas Stars' new forward opens season with 2 goals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment. Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.
Penguins Postgame: High-Speed Wingers, High-Scoring Stars in 6-2 Win
Second verse same as the first. The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second consecutive game by a 6-2 score. On Saturday, the Penguins raced past the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena and are 2-0-0 this season. Sidney Crosby again scored three points (1-2-3), and Jake Guentzel again notched two...
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Lightning Lines In Search of Right Chemistry to Start the Season
The Tampa Bay Lightning knew they would have a tough road trip to start the season. With the offseason losses of Ondřej Palát and Ryan McDonagh, head coach Jon Cooper has been busy shifting his lines trying to find the perfect combinations. Some of the newly-acquired players are already contributing to the team.
Will Jake DeBrusk Play In Bruins Home Opener Vs. Coyotes?
Jake DeBrusk’s second game of the 2022-23 NHL season will have to wait. The Bruins forward was injured during Boston’s season-opening win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and played just 11 minutes, six seconds. Head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have much of an update after the game other than it was an upper-body injury.
Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
SAN JOSE SHARKS HONOR BRENT BURNS IN RETURN TO THE BAY AREA
Long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this offseason in hopes of chasing a Stanley Cup, but the fan favorite has not been forgotten about in the Bay Area. The two teams matched up on Friday night, and the team honored Burns prior to...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”
Jimmy Butler’s heated discussion with coach Erik Spoelstra and big man Udonis Haslem was one of the infamous incidents last season. It was more than just a run-of-the-mill argument as the players had to hold back Spoelstra from having a go at Butler. Haslem came to the coach’s defense...
NBA・
Cowboys OL Jason Peters clarifies comments on Eagles fans
Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the veteran offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly...
