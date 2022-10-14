ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning slip up, end road trip with loss to Penguins

PITTSBURGH — The score might not have indicated it, but Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott did his part in his first start of the season Saturday night against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Tampa Bay’s backup faced an onslaught of shots but kept the Lightning in the game as...
TAMPA, FL
WFAA

Who is Mason Marchment? Dallas Stars' new forward opens season with 2 goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment. Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Lightning Lines In Search of Right Chemistry to Start the Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning knew they would have a tough road trip to start the season. With the offseason losses of Ondřej Palát and Ryan McDonagh, head coach Jon Cooper has been busy shifting his lines trying to find the perfect combinations. Some of the newly-acquired players are already contributing to the team.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Will Jake DeBrusk Play In Bruins Home Opener Vs. Coyotes?

Jake DeBrusk’s second game of the 2022-23 NHL season will have to wait. The Bruins forward was injured during Boston’s season-opening win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and played just 11 minutes, six seconds. Head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have much of an update after the game other than it was an upper-body injury.
BOSTON, MA
WKBW-TV

Sabres fall short against Panthers 4-3

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres fell just short in a 4-3 contest to the reigning NHL Presidents' Trophy winner Florida Panthers Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center. The first period much like the opener for the Buffalo Sabres started off slow. The Panthers outpaced the shots on...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS HONOR BRENT BURNS IN RETURN TO THE BAY AREA

Long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this offseason in hopes of chasing a Stanley Cup, but the fan favorite has not been forgotten about in the Bay Area. The two teams matched up on Friday night, and the team honored Burns prior to...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers head injury, replaced by Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his second NFL start Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first-round pick also threw his first career regular-season touchdown to help a struggling Steelers team to an early lead. Unfortunately, Pickett exited said game about midway through the third...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys OL Jason Peters clarifies comments on Eagles fans

Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the veteran offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy