Letter: Independent voter says Fetterman has no resume for Senate

By Pocono Record
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 2 days ago
As a longtime Independent I vote the candidate, not the party. Every election I do research on the candidates.

So, when it comes to the open Senate seat here in Pa. I cannot support, by any metric, John Fetterman.

Simply put he has no qualifications to hold even a local elected position, let alone US Senate seat.

He was the mayor of a small borough, not a town or city as he alludes, but a borough so small it would be a section of a real, small, not even average, town. Braddock has approx. 1,700 residents and lost population under Fetterman. By comparison the township (of the Second Class no less) I live in has approx. 2,700 residents and we are growing.

Fetterman has virtually no resume as he has no full time work experience, even Lieutenant Governor is essentially a part time position. Fetterman used his tenure there to promote marijuana legalization. Not exactly a priority for Pennsylvanians, especially during a years-long pandemic.

What's worse, as Lieutenant Governor he sat back and watched Governor Wolf issue arbitrary and capricious fiats putting us under a statewide lockdown. I don't remember hearing a single word out of Fetterman about the pandemic, or lockdowns. Maybe that's why he didn't accept the Lieutenant Governors mansion, if he did people would have known where he was, especially during a major crisis.

If elected our best hope would be that as Senator he would continue the absence from responsibility streak he's been on his entire adult life.. That way he will stay in Braddock and out of DC, not casting votes and pursuing his absurd hobbies, excuse me, agenda.

David Kveragas, Lackawanna County

One Justified Patriot
2d ago

Unfrozen caveman politician. Waste removal companies wouldn’t hire him. Apparently living with parents, smoking pot and playing video games aren’t the qualities in an employee they are looking for.

Bear Claw
2d ago

We don't need no pothead socialist Dumocrat in the Senate. Missed 1/3 of the sessions in Harrisburg and now he wants to go to Washington. No Thanks. He did make sure to show up for parole board votes. When he talks all he wants to talk about is releasing criminals and pot. Voted down property tax reform for us. And didn't pay his 67 times of that 60 times got sued or fined. Brags about being a mayor of Braddock. Braddock got why worse with him there. But then again he does like his drugs and criminals.

98 76 54
1d ago

let see we had a president that has never read a contract in his life trump but he stole hundreds of thousand papers to trade sell for money they say they are his because he was president and he owned everything in the government and he could take anything and keep it wow talk about a moron he should be in prison maybe soon our hopes and dreams will come 👍 among all the other laws he broke trying to take over our government because he lost and will not excet he is a strong cold looser and a trader to our country, even the late Queen did not want him and her funeral

Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

