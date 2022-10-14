Letter: Independent voter says Fetterman has no resume for Senate

As a longtime Independent I vote the candidate, not the party. Every election I do research on the candidates.

So, when it comes to the open Senate seat here in Pa. I cannot support, by any metric, John Fetterman.

Simply put he has no qualifications to hold even a local elected position, let alone US Senate seat.

He was the mayor of a small borough, not a town or city as he alludes, but a borough so small it would be a section of a real, small, not even average, town. Braddock has approx. 1,700 residents and lost population under Fetterman. By comparison the township (of the Second Class no less) I live in has approx. 2,700 residents and we are growing.

Fetterman has virtually no resume as he has no full time work experience, even Lieutenant Governor is essentially a part time position. Fetterman used his tenure there to promote marijuana legalization. Not exactly a priority for Pennsylvanians, especially during a years-long pandemic.

What's worse, as Lieutenant Governor he sat back and watched Governor Wolf issue arbitrary and capricious fiats putting us under a statewide lockdown. I don't remember hearing a single word out of Fetterman about the pandemic, or lockdowns. Maybe that's why he didn't accept the Lieutenant Governors mansion, if he did people would have known where he was, especially during a major crisis.

If elected our best hope would be that as Senator he would continue the absence from responsibility streak he's been on his entire adult life.. That way he will stay in Braddock and out of DC, not casting votes and pursuing his absurd hobbies, excuse me, agenda.

David Kveragas, Lackawanna County