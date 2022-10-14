Radio Preacher, Media Station Owner, Escaped FCC on Pirate Ship

Image via Wikimedia Commons.

Carl McIntire, a conservative talk radio preacher who owned a radio station in Media, did not get along with the FCC, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn.

The Michigan-born televangelist operated WXUR, a conservative talk radio station in Media. He also had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City.

In 1962, McIntire created the Christian Admiral Bible Conference and Freedom Center in Cape May.

A prominent figure in the rise of the religious right, and a hawkish anti-communist, McIntire blended old-school fundamentalism and hardline conservatism.

His conservative talk radio station targeted labor unions, gay people, the Catholic Church, and Richard Nixon, amongst others.

His sermons were carried by over 600 radio stations nationwide until the Federal Communications Commission stepped in back in 1967, charging him with violating the Fairness Doctrine.

The Doctrine requires radio stations to offer equal time to opposing viewpoints.

He appealed the FCC charge but lost in court so he bought a World War II-era Navy minesweeper and took his broadcast to international waters beyond the FCC.

He broadcast for 10 hours before the Coast Guard shut him for conducting unlicensed broadcasts from a U.S.-registered ship.

Over time, McIntire’s brand of religious conservatism has faded into obscurity.