San Marino, CA

Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters hit Ralph Lauren show

By Margaret Abrams
 2 days ago

The Stallones are stepping out in style.

After Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce was officially dismissed earlier this month, as exclusively reported by Page Six, the reconciled couple attended the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show Thursday.

Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, were joined by their stunning daughters Sophia and Sistine, with the whole family coordinating in earth-toned ensembles.

The “Creed” actor looked perfectly preppy in a brown suede blazer with white pants and a cream-colored cable-knit sweater, while his spouse opted for a one-shouldered brown gown and gold jewelry, her hair styled in loose waves.

Sophia, 26, slipped into a white slip dress and gleaming gold blazer, while 24-year-old Sistine wore a similar midi in a champagne hue and added a distressed leather moto jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7N2u_0iZ1A5rk00
Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, and Sophia Stallone hit the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show in fall styles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqaFl_0iZ1A5rk00
Stallone and Flavin looked closer than ever after calling off their divorce.

“Family outing,” Sistine captioned a silly TikTok of the family in their fall-ready fashions. She also shared footage of the catwalk show on her Instagram Stories, captioning a clip of a model walking in a dapper three-piece suit, “Bury me in this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgIci_0iZ1A5rk00
Daughters Sistine and Sophia Stallone matched in metallics.

Meanwhile, Sophia’s favorite look from the runway, judging by her Stories, was a glittering red sequined gown.

Ralph Lauren’s show took place at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California; fellow celebrities in attendance included Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, Mindy Kaling, John Legend — and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, making their first red carpet appearance as a married couple.

@sophiastallonee

showing off

♬ original sound – ar1esluver

Stallone’s wife of 25 years filed for divorce in August, shortly after the actor tellingly covered up a tattoo dedicated to Flavin with a portrait of his canine co-star from “Rocky.” The following month, Stallone covered a second tat of his wife’s eyes, adding fuel to the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q3By_0iZ1A5rk00
After 25 years of marriage, the action star changed up his tattoos of his wife. officialslystallone/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49alUl_0iZ1A5rk00
After 25 years of marriage, the action star changed up his tattoos of his wife. GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUGHv_0iZ1A5rk00
After 25 years of marriage, the action star changed up his tattoos of his wife. JOHN BARRETT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zL2mo_0iZ1A5rk00
After 25 years of marriage, the action star changed up his tattoos of his wife.

But by late September, the couple had reconciled, with Stallone’s rep telling Page Six, “They are both extremely happy.”

Stallone and Flavin also share daughter Scarlet, 20, in addition to Sophia and Sistine. The “Rambo” star also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with ex-wife Sasha Czack; the two were married from 1974 to 1985.

