‘The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!’ Exclusive Clip: Meet Dr. Toomis And The Human Salad

By Alex Zalben
 2 days ago
Sure, we all know that salad is good for you. But what this exclusive clip from Hulu’s The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! presupposes is: what if it wasn’t?

Or rather, in the new look at the ridiculous, over the top adult animation series Halloween (Huluween?) hour, we get to see the Paloni Show! gang as they try to get their special back on track. Unfortunately, the world has other plans, thanks to a very familiar looking character named Dr. Toomis, who is warning them about a serial killer named Dana Carver — who wears a Dana Carvey mask — and turns people into “human salad.”

Be warned, for those who are faint of heart: you do indeed get to see the human salad in this very funny, very ridiculous clip. And it’s super gross! Human salad seems like it’s worse than kale salad, honestly, and that’s already pretty bad.

If the animation style looks familiar, and the voices sound familiar too, that’s because this is a Justin Roiland jam. Roiland is known to Hulu fans for Solar Opposites, but probably to the world at large as the co-creator of Rick & Morty. So yeah, those weirdly starfish-pupiled eyeballs are on display, as is Roiland voicing multiple characters fighting with themselves. You know, the regular.

Here’s the official synopsis for the special:

From creator Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! premieres October 17, 2022 on Hulu. In this special, Leroy, Reggie, and Cheruce Paloni have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to be the hosts of an unforgettable Halloween Special full of “spooky” shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators. The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, executive produced by Roiland and Ben Bayouth, comes from 20th Television Animation.

Alongside Roiland, the special also stars Zach Hadel, Pamela Adlon, Vatche Panos, and Karl Wahlgren. Check out the clip above… If you dare!

