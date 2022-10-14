ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movies On Demand: ‘Clerks III,’ ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie,’ + More

By Liz Kocan
 2 days ago
Photos: Everett Collection ; Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Looking for a hit of ’90s nostalgia? You’re in luck! This week’s new movies on VOD include Clerks III, which brings back some of the most iconic characters in Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse and has them making, what else? An indie film about working in a video store. If that’s all a bit too meta for you, check out one of the many horror movies that are out this week, including Spirit Halloween: The Movie, which is exactly what the title says it is, or maybe try an indie horror movie like Old Man.

The new thriller, which has nothing to do with the Jeff Bridges TV series The Old Man, stars Avatar‘s Stephen Lang as a man who has been living in an isolated cabin until one day, a lost hiker named Joe (Marc Senter) comes to ask him for help. As the old man, Lang is threatening and creepy, but he’s also wary that Joe might be there to harm him. Is one of these men a danger to the other, or are they both a little paranoid? That’s the real question here, and you’ll find out the answer by the end.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!

Clerks III

Kevin Smith’s 1994 movie Clerks is a perfect encapsulation of it’s time. The indie film about a pair of video store clerks, Dante and Randal (Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson) is a cult classic, in part due to the film itself and it’s memorable (and filthy) script, and it part because of the lore around its incredibly low-budget production. Clerks III is less a sequel in the Clerks franchise and more a meta homage to the original film. In this new film, Randal, having suffered a heart attack, wants to make a low budget indie film about his life working in a video store, just as Smith did, and many of the details and plot points of the film are sly references to the way that original film was made – the biggest difference here is the fact that, unlike the original film, this new film is chock-full of Hollywood stars making cameos throughout.

Spirit Halloween: The Movie

I’m pretty sure that the plot of Spirit Halloween: The Movie is the greatest premise for a film ever; three young friends get trapped inside a Spirit Halloween store, and while they’re inside, a malevolent spirit brings all the animatronic characters to life to terrorize them. (I should note that the film was actually produced by the people who run Spirit Halloween stores, and I’m glad to see that they’re fully embracing the terror caused by animatronics.) Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd, is one of the stars, and he’s joined by Rachael Leigh Cook and Marla Gibbs. And the running time is a very cool 81 minutes. Literally every square in my “what I want from a movie” bingo card is checked.

To Buy:

To Rent:

Frost (2022)

Summit Fever (2022)

Battleground (2022)

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction.

Decider.com

Decider.com

