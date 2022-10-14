ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbourne, PA

CHOP Opens New $85 Million Facility in Millbourne

 2 days ago

Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Times.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia now has a presence in Millbourne Borough with the opening of a supply and logistics center at the former Sears property at 6400 Market Street, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.

The 175,000-square-foot center will be a hub for supplies and support services for CHOP as its hospital system grows.

The $85 million two-story facility will store supplies, linen and beds, also handling central sterile processing, information services, and a support services call center.

The facility had been planned for seven years, said Joni Rittler, hospital vice president of supply chain management.

“I’m so excited,” said Millbourne Mayor Mahabubul Tayub. He was on council in 2016 when the building was first proposed and Millbourne partnered with CHOP. “Thank you very much.”

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is the tenant at the former Sears site. The property is owned by Pomegranate Real Estate.

The facility will have 250 employees, including 70 new positions. It will be occupied 24/7.

CHOP has contracted with several local, women- and minority-owned companies to provide services for cleaning, pest control, and transportation at the property.  There’s also a bonus for local eateries that will provide amenities to the new employees.

Read more about CHOP’s new facility in Millbourne at the Daily Times.

