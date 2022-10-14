Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Couple Honored for Pond and Garden Tour Contributions
GREEN RIVER — Green River residents Wiley and Toni Morgan’s 20-year plus dedication to the city’s pond and garden tours has been recognized with a plaque along Uinta Drive. The Green River Pond and Garden tour has been a staple in Sweetwater County for over two decades...
sweetwaternow.com
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Nola, Blake & Coal
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Nola. Hi!...
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcements: Lukas Theo Moon
Lukas Theo Moon was born Friday, September 23, 2022, at 7:09 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Lukas weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19.5 inches at the time of his birth. He is the son Sarah and Trevor Moon. Lukas is the grandson to Steven and Jennifer...
sweetwaternow.com
Veteran Drive-thru Flu Clinics Have Been Scheduled
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is holding a Veteran drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 20, from 1-3 p.m. In addition to the standard flu vaccine, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot. Please note, COVID-19 booster shots will not be available during this drive-thru event. Veterans interested in scheduling a COVID-19 booster should call the clinic for availability at (866) 381-2830.
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcement: Diesel James Antila
Diesel James Antila was born on October 12, 2022, at 2:17 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long at his time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents McKayla and Timothy Antila and his big...
sweetwaternow.com
Chris Sutton – I
Tell us a little about yourself. I have lived in Sweetwater County for the past 12 years and chose to stay here. I began my law enforcement career in 2014 with the Rock Springs Police Department, and then joined the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. In February of...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Treasurer warns of potential scam
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto advises taxpayers to be aware of a potential scam circulating via U.S. Mail. A business contacted the County Treasurer’s Office to report that they had received a letter from the ‘Tax Processing Unit’ of Sweetwater County, Public Judgement Records. The envelope included an official-looking emblem and the phrase “IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED.” The enclosed document was a ‘Distraint Warrant’ informing the recipient of unpaid tax debt that had resulted in a lien against their property.
wyo4news.com
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
sweetwaternow.com
Leesa Kuhlmann – D
Tell us a little about yourself. I am a Wyoming native and have taught for over 40 years in Sweetwater County. I belong to the Wyoming Education Association-Retired as their secretary/treasurer. The Wyoming Education Association has endorsed me as an education-friendly candidate. I have served in several leadership roles in...
sweetwaternow.com
Lyons Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary Today
ROCK SPRINGS — The family of Jay and Carolee Lyon are excited to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents. Jay Lyon and Carolee Valko were married on October 13, 1962 at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Father Manuel Cabrera officiating. The couple have been blessed...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 17
DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court. Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10203, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court.
sweetwaternow.com
Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Clinch Playoff Berth With Second Straight Win
ROCK SPRINGS — The 2022 postseason is now a reality after the Rock Springs Tigers knocked off Laramie Friday night 35-13. Stringing together their second straight win, the Tigers earned a right to play a road playoff game. Rock Springs climbed from a seven point deficit in the first quarter and dominated the remainder of the game.
