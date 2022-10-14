ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Applications closing soon for Virginia General Assembly Page programs

By Delaney Murray
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEjp1_0iZ161IN00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Applications close soon for the Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 Senate and House of Delegates Page Programs, but there is still time for any interested students to apply.

Both the Senate and House of Delegate Page Programs allow 13 and 14-year-old Virginians to see the legislative process up close and personal as they work with Virginia lawmakers. While both programs will get students involved in state legislation, responsibilities and expectations differ between the two.

Senate Pages will be required to complete daily tasks, like answering phone calls or speaking to the public, as well as engaging in team-building activities and completing a community service project with other pages. The program will conclude with an hour-long mock legislative session on the Senate floor.

Selected participants for the House of Delegates program will commit to working a 40-hour paid position where they will deliver documents, perform errands, and complete staffing assignments for the Clerk’s Office.

Applicants for both programs must be Virginia residents who will be 13 or 14 years old by the first date of the legislative session, which will be Jan. 11, 2023.

The deadline for Senate Page Program applications is Monday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. The program will not be accepting online applications this year, so all applications must be mailed. All applications postmarked by Oct. 17 will be considered. The application form can be accessed here .

A look at graduation rate data for Virginia’s public high school Class of 2022

For those interested in the House of Delegates Page Program, the application deadline is Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. This program is accepting online applications, which can be accessed now .

For any further questions, e-mail pageinfo@senate.virginia.gov or HousePageSupervisor@house.virginia.gov , or look at the complete information page for Page Programs on the Virginia General Assembly website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Gov. Youngkin to announce new public safety initiative in Norfolk

Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to announce a new public safety initiative Monday in Norfolk. According to a press release, the announcement will occur on October 17 at 2 p.m. at 235 East Plume Street. Gov. Youngkin to announce new public safety initiative …. Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia’s voter registration system needs replacing

The technology that underpins Virginia’s election system has had problems for years but it still hasn’t been replaced. The latest symptom of the aging IT system came earlier this month. The glitch slowed down the delivery of 107,000 records from the Department of Motor Vehicles, giving local registrars a daunting workload at the last minute.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Youngkin proposes Virginia Power Innovation Fund

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his proposal of $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund. The goal of the fund is to develop and innovate energy technologies including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. An additional $5 million will be used to...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Virginia solar programs can help you earn credits on your utility bill

Virginia residents can now subscribe to two new solar programs that can help them save on their utility bill. The State Corporation Commission said one of the programs is available for all of the commonwealth’s Dominion Energy customers, while the other is only for those living in multifamily buildings, such as apartment complexes.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Gov. Youngkin aims to funnel millions into Southwest Virginia for nuclear energy plan

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made several stops through Southwest Virginia on Friday, beginning the day in Norton. While there, Youngkin announced his intent to propose $10 million in the state’s upcoming budget to create the “Virginia Power Innovation Fund.” The fund would allow for the development of energy technology, including nuclear […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants

(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Safest state in America? Virginia ranks well as a whole but cybersecurity lacking

What is the safest state in America? It depends on what metrics you are looking at. During National Cyber Security Awareness Month, TOP Data looked at a map of security levels in all 50 states for cybercrime. More than 5 billion sensitive records were compromised through online breaches in 2018 and 2019, according to Online Trust Alliance.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

VDOE announces plan to recruit teachers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Education has launched a one-year social media campaign to promote teaching and inform those interested in becoming an educator on how to become a licensed teacher.   The “Become a Teacher” campaign included targeted advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that highlight the positive impact that […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WSLS

Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election

Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Virginia offering free beehive equipment

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Youngkin eyes nuclear for Virginia, some remain skeptical

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new energy plan that seeks to expand the use of nuclear energy in the commonwealth, but there is still some skepticism about the idea. The commonwealth only has four nuclear reactors in two power plants – one in Louisa...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy