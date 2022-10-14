ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch El Clasico online and on TV

Real Madrid will hope for a statement home performance as they host Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season.The visitors currently top La Liga on goal difference with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight fixtures, Xavi’s side conceding only once in an impressive start to the campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and El Clasico action as Real Madrid host BarcelonaReal Madrid are level on points with their likely title rivals, but a scratchy recent run has seen them drop points against Osasuna and scrape past Getafe.Carlo Ancelotti’s experienced squad will be seeking a measure of revenge...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters

Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Guardiola says Liverpool is still Man City's biggest threat

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola is convinced that midtable Liverpool remains Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League this season ahead of their game at Anfield on Sunday. The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford

Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.Just a point separated the top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly on Sunday but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City

Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
lastwordonsports.com

Premier League Predictions Matchweek 11 – Manchester United Shock and Arsenal Impressive

As some teams move into double-digit matches played this weekend, we are starting to get a sense of what will characterise this year’s Premier League table. Among these seem to be the dominance of Manchester City and surprise package Arsenal, as well as struggles for Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, despite the languishing pair having had starkly opposing summer transfer windows. Even considering a couple of very impressive results, Liverpool have also not been on the pace this campaign, and currently sit in tenth place behind two of the three newly promoted sides, albeit with a game in hand on both of them. This matchweek, Last Word on Football once again provides our Premier League predictions, with the potential for some huge upsets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea will hope to win a fifth match in a row under new manager Graham Potter when they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.Villa are unbeaten in four but failure to beat either 10-man Leeds or struggling Nottingham Forest has done little to ease the pressure on Steven Gerrard.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the Premier League action as Chelsea face Aston VillaPotter will therefore be confident of extending Chelsea’s run following Tuesday’s important win over AC Milan in the Champions League.Jorginho’s penalty and a third Chelsea goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped the Blues take charge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
