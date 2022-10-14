Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch El Clasico online and on TV
Real Madrid will hope for a statement home performance as they host Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season.The visitors currently top La Liga on goal difference with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight fixtures, Xavi’s side conceding only once in an impressive start to the campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and El Clasico action as Real Madrid host BarcelonaReal Madrid are level on points with their likely title rivals, but a scratchy recent run has seen them drop points against Osasuna and scrape past Getafe.Carlo Ancelotti’s experienced squad will be seeking a measure of revenge...
UEFA・
Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters
Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The...
FOX Sports
Guardiola says Liverpool is still Man City's biggest threat
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola is convinced that midtable Liverpool remains Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League this season ahead of their game at Anfield on Sunday. The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have...
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Yardbarker
Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield
Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.
Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford
Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.Just a point separated the top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly on Sunday but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.
Crystal Palace vs Wolves: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Crystal Palace vs Wolves in the Premier League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea
Ahead of this afternoon's league match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, the Chelsea Transfer Room Writers have given their score predictions for the game.
Yardbarker
Liverpool predicted lineup to face Manchester City
Liverpool will face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Jurgen Klopp will enter the must-win clash with a depleted squad after being plagued with injuries; Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are a few names ruled out, with Ibrahima Konate also a doubt for Sunday’s game.
Man Utd vs Brighton - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Brighton in the WSL on Sunday 16 October 2022.
Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
Liverpool edged Manchester City on Sunday afternoon/evening in the Premier League but offensive chants during the match have forced the club to make a statement.
Premier League storylines to watch out for: Gameweek 11
Can Van Dijk stop Haaland? All the big storylines ahead of the weekend's fixtures as we enter Gameweek 11
Jurgen Klopp claims 'nobody can compete' with Man City in the transfer market
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismisses the idea of continuing to challenge Manchester City, claiming nobody can match their resources.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Barcelona.
Reading 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners maintain perfect WSL start
Report and player ratings as Arsenal beat Reading 1-0 in the WSL.
Ballon d'Or 2022: Where To Watch, Live Stream
Find out when and how to watch the awards ceremony to see who will take over from Lionel Messi as this year's Ballon d'Or.
Ibrahima Konate an injury doubt for Liverpool vs Manchester City
Ibrahima Konate an injury doubt for Liverpool - Manchester City.
lastwordonsports.com
Premier League Predictions Matchweek 11 – Manchester United Shock and Arsenal Impressive
As some teams move into double-digit matches played this weekend, we are starting to get a sense of what will characterise this year’s Premier League table. Among these seem to be the dominance of Manchester City and surprise package Arsenal, as well as struggles for Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, despite the languishing pair having had starkly opposing summer transfer windows. Even considering a couple of very impressive results, Liverpool have also not been on the pace this campaign, and currently sit in tenth place behind two of the three newly promoted sides, albeit with a game in hand on both of them. This matchweek, Last Word on Football once again provides our Premier League predictions, with the potential for some huge upsets.
Is Aston Villa vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea will hope to win a fifth match in a row under new manager Graham Potter when they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.Villa are unbeaten in four but failure to beat either 10-man Leeds or struggling Nottingham Forest has done little to ease the pressure on Steven Gerrard.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the Premier League action as Chelsea face Aston VillaPotter will therefore be confident of extending Chelsea’s run following Tuesday’s important win over AC Milan in the Champions League.Jorginho’s penalty and a third Chelsea goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped the Blues take charge...
Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace: Wasteful Foxes fail to make chances pay
Match report from Leicester 0-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
90min
878
Followers
10K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0