2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball LotteryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas StreetLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
2 North Texas universities make top 10 list of the best colleges & universities in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you went to one of these 10 schools in Texas, a new study says you were a part of the best. A new report commissioned by WalletHub compared more than 900 universities across the country across 30 key metrics measuring quality, and two North Texas schools made the top 10 list.
dmagazine.com
Texas Health Is Moving Hospital Care Into the Home
Texas Health Resources is launching a new model to allow patients to receive clinical care and services in the comfort of their own home. In response to changing preferences and care delivery models catalyzed by the pandemic, the initiative started last month and is already serving several clients at home in North Texas with acute illnesses that would usually be treated in the hospital. A McKinsey survey predicts that $265 billion worth of care services (representing one quarter of all healthcare costs) for Medicare fee-for-service and medicare advantage beneficiaries could be done in the home by 2025.
fortworthreport.org
‘It’s a very difficult topic’: Young adults in Tarrant County respond to new abortion laws
Young Tarrant County residents’ views on abortions are complicated, but they aren’t heard as often as the opinions of those over 30. Recently, the Fort Worth Report interviewed nine Tarrant County residents ages 18 to 25 to hear how the Supreme Court’s decision and new state laws on abortion may affect their health care choices. In March, months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a Pew Research Center national survey found nearly 3 in 4 respondents under 30 said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
dallasexpress.com
40th Anniversary Sunrider Convention Convened in Dallas
A convention to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a global health and wellness direct sales company, Sunrider International, was held at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, according to a Sunrider press release. Although this Grand Convention marked the first to be held in person in three years, participants were also...
keranews.org
Smaller communities in Denton County are feeling the pressure from large population growth
Smaller towns in Denton County have seen some of the most dramatic growth. The population in Prosper, for example, increased by almost 163% from 2010 to 2020, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center. Celina’s population increased by almost 139%, and Aubrey’s population increased by 118%. Earlier...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Mark Cuban visits Lewisville High School’s entrepreneur class
Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban visited Lewisville High School this week to speak to the school’s INCubator class, which has been described as a version of the TV show Shark Tank for young entrepreneurs. Cuban, a Shark himself on the show, spent nearly two hours with...
Dallas Observer
In Effort to Curb Panhandling, Dallas Could Make it Illegal to Simply Stand on Medians
The city is working on an ordinance that would make it a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 to stand on medians that are 6 feet wide or narrower. It’s primarily being billed as a public safety measure to protect people from getting hit by cars, and you better believe that applies to panhandlers.
5,000+ Carved Pumpkins Light Up The Night at This TX Experience
What started as a place to celebrate Halloween without the 'gore and scares' in 2016 has evolved into a magical must-visit experience that has swept across various states, and now Texas is one of them!. THE PUMPKIN NIGHTS EXPERIENCE. Pumpkin Nights was started six years ago at the Minnesota State...
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
dallasexpress.com
CBD Vending Machines Installed in Local Mall
Grapevine Mills is now installing a CBD gummy vending machine. Grapevine Mills is one of the 30 U.S. malls that will be equipped with CBD machines. All the malls are a part of the Simon Property Group Malls. Simon partnered with a CBD producer called Green Roads in 2019. They...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas International Film Festival: Diverse Lineup
The 16th Dallas International Film Festival runs from October 14 to October 20 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars and other locations in Dallas. Ahead of the event, Dallas Film has announced the list of films to be shown. This year almost 80 short and feature-length films, including four world premieres,...
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
