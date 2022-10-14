ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas

Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Texas Health Is Moving Hospital Care Into the Home

Texas Health Resources is launching a new model to allow patients to receive clinical care and services in the comfort of their own home. In response to changing preferences and care delivery models catalyzed by the pandemic, the initiative started last month and is already serving several clients at home in North Texas with acute illnesses that would usually be treated in the hospital. A McKinsey survey predicts that $265 billion worth of care services (representing one quarter of all healthcare costs) for Medicare fee-for-service and medicare advantage beneficiaries could be done in the home by 2025.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

‘It’s a very difficult topic’: Young adults in Tarrant County respond to new abortion laws

Young Tarrant County residents’ views on abortions are complicated, but they aren’t heard as often as the opinions of those over 30. Recently, the Fort Worth Report interviewed nine Tarrant County residents ages 18 to 25 to hear how the Supreme Court’s decision and new state laws on abortion may affect their health care choices. In March, months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a Pew Research Center national survey found nearly 3 in 4 respondents under 30 said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

40th Anniversary Sunrider Convention Convened in Dallas

A convention to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a global health and wellness direct sales company, Sunrider International, was held at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, according to a Sunrider press release. Although this Grand Convention marked the first to be held in person in three years, participants were also...
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

CBD Vending Machines Installed in Local Mall

Grapevine Mills is now installing a CBD gummy vending machine. Grapevine Mills is one of the 30 U.S. malls that will be equipped with CBD machines. All the malls are a part of the Simon Property Group Malls. Simon partnered with a CBD producer called Green Roads in 2019. They...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas International Film Festival: Diverse Lineup

The 16th Dallas International Film Festival runs from October 14 to October 20 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Cedars and other locations in Dallas. Ahead of the event, Dallas Film has announced the list of films to be shown. This year almost 80 short and feature-length films, including four world premieres,...
DALLAS, TX
Talk 1340

Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City

Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
RICHARDSON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX

