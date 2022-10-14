Read full article on original website
bostonhassle.com
Herb Chambers nocturne in the key of $500 Gs
Sketches of political maneuvering and corruption, as seen across the street from Allston Jaguar dealership. It’s the first pandemic lockdown. The sound of the generators from across the street will not let me sleep. For 11 months, I heard the unnatural nightmare of the construction crew building a luxury car dealership for Herb Chambers. Allston shops begin to board up because the owners can’t afford to pay rent–the economic toil of the coronavirus exacting its plight upon the city. From my window, I watched the building next to the construction site slowly vacate, lives compartmentalized in moving vans, then carried away.
universalhub.com
DCR continues campaign to make access to Stony Brook Reservation as difficult as possible
DCR, which has been hauling boulders into Stony Brook Reservation for years to close off parking space, this weekend shut off access to a small parking lot on Enneking Parkway that provided access to the main paved path that circles around the reservation forest and Turtle Pond. The shutdown means...
Work halts at Mattapan’s Ryan Park wading pool after neighbors object to project
Construction was set to begin on Saturday to transform the wading pool into a spray deck, but was canceled after community opposition. A plan to transform a popular Mattapan wading pool into a spray deck has been paused after opponents voiced frustration over the lack of community input. The Department...
Proposed City Council Redistricting Map would Split South Boston into 2 Districts; Emergency Meeting On Wed, 10/19, 6pm At The Condon School
Community Groups Resolve to File Suit if Approved by the City Council and Mayor. BOSTON – With the City’s redistricting process currently underway, there are at least two proposed maps that would divide South Boston into District 2 and District 3. In particular, these maps would separate the Anne Lynch Homes at Old Colony and West Broadway Development into District 2 and District 3. If a map that splits South Boston is passed, this will negatively impact neighbors, communities of color, our seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities who live in these housing developments, and greatly impact the ability for our residents to act together and advocate for their common interests.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Stop repairing Tobin Bridge, replace it with a tunnel
THE TOBIN BRIDGE, which opened in February 1950, is approaching its projected 70-year lifespan. Perhaps it is time to consider an alternative to the never-ending series of increasingly costly and traffic-disruptive bridge repair projects, including the recent three-year restoration and rehabilitation project costing nearly $42 million and its predecessor, completed at a cost of $95 million, also for structural repairs and repainting. That project was necessary to repair floor beam fissures and other structural deficiencies.
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
UPDATE: Curley Community Center Renovations
The construction crews have been busy at work getting the exterior of the community center ready for opening and many have been asking, “when will the Curley Community center open?” Well, South Boston Online posted an update this week. It appears there is still a legal situation and then they are waiting on some supplies, and then the City will need to staff the center etc. So it looks like the community center aka “The L” will most likely be opening, potentially, in early 2023. You can read more about this here.
high-profile.com
Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn
Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
BC Heights
Newton Highlands Restaurant Builds Off Iconic Boston Food Truck
The long lines that often stretch from The Dining Car food truck as it zigzags throughout Boston give it an almost legendary status in the city. But now, co-owners David Harnik and Naomi Klein have a tall task ahead of them: Can they recreate the truck’s vibrant buzz and flavors when surrounded by brick and mortar in the Newton Highlands?
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
NECN
‘Do Not Drive to Salem': City Says There's No Parking Available
The city of Salem is advising travelers that there is no parking available in the city as Garages, lots, and satellite lots are full. The city is urging visitors to take the MBTA Commuter Rail if traveling to Salem. "There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages,...
NECN
These Are Boston's Most Notable Architectural Buildings
Thanks in part to its place as one of America’s oldest cities and a hub of early Colonial history, Boston has an enviable share of notable architecture extending back centuries. That includes 18th and 19th century works like the Old State House and Faneuil Hall, as well as today,...
universalhub.com
Sewage flowed into Boston Harbor this morning
The Boston Public Health Commission reports all the rain has overloaded local sewer mains, to the point that one MWRA Outflow pipe, upstream of the North Washington Street Bridge, started pouring sewage-laden water into the inner harbor at 1:01 a.m, "creating a potential public health risk." The sewage flow from...
4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District
BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
NECN
Haverhill, Malden Students Stay Home Monday Amid Teacher Strikes
Classes are canceled Monday for students in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts, as teachers go on strike following a failure to come up with an agreement during contract negotiations over the weekend. The unions in both districts have been without a contract since school started. In Malden, the contract expired Aug....
NECN
City Leaders Search for Solutions to Dangerous Conditions at Troubled Roxbury Park
Boston city leaders are trying to find a way to make Clifford Park in Roxbury safer after reports of dirty needles and drug usage. It has become such a problem that a football coach started shouting at a city council hearing on the issue Friday. Domingos DaRosa coaches the Boston...
Salem City Councilor tells people not to visit the city ‘on a whim’ this October
SALEM, Mass. — A Salem City Councilor is urging people not to visit Salem this month ‘on a whim.’ “Have a plan and reservations,” Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. “If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”
NECN
Teachers in Haverhill Another Step Closer to Strike
Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts may be closer to striking on Monday after a seven hour meeting on Saturday yielded no agreement between the school committee and the teachers union. According to the Haverhill Teachers Negotiating Subcommittee, the union did not agree with the committee's financial offer. The subcommittee says the...
WCVB
Truck gets stuck under overpass at Boston's Logan Airport, blocking access to terminal
BOSTON — A tractor-trailer truck got stuck under an overpass at Boston Logan International Airport, creating a bit of a hang-up Friday night. The truck blocked access to Logan's Terminal B, which caused traffic to be rerouted through Terminal A as crews worked to dislodge the tractor-trailer. No injuries...
