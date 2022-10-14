Read full article on original website
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordayl Allen of Roseland.
Chicago Building's 'End of Season' Dog Pool Party Is Just the Best
Everyone loves a good pool party. Swimming and playing with your friends is one of the greatest parts about the summer months. As we enter fall, many swimming pools are closing for the colder months, but one pool at an apartment decided to throw one last party for some of their four legged residents.
‘Pumpkin Patch Church’ welcomes in Halloween season
First United Methodist Church has created a small-town fall festival feel right in the heart of the Oak Lawn Community. The church, 100th Street and Central Avenue, is having a pumpkin patch now through Halloween. It is open every weekday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Sundays from noon until 7 p.m.
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
Lou Malnati’s Launches Adventurous New Deep Dish Pizza for National Pizza Month
Lou Malnati’s Launches Adventurous New Deep Dish Pizza for National Pizza Month. Lou Malnati’s, a Chicago-area resounding dish favorite, is releasing a thin-crust-style deep dish pizza. The “White Pizza Meets Deep Dish” features the chain’s Louie cream sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach mix, and red onions.
Chicago Home Depot stores selling 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend
The 99-cent smoke detectors are available at the 11 Home Depot stores throughout Chicago, while supplies last.
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
Armed robbers abducted 2 men in separate attacks and rob them while driving around Wrigleyville: Chicago police
An armed robbery crew committed two separate abductions within steps of Wrigley Field early Sunday and robbed their victims while driving them around Wrigleyville, according to a pair of Chicago police reports. Neither victim was injured, but both provided police with nearly identical stories of being forced into a car...
New Black Owned Restaurant Coming to Country Club Hills
The City of Country Club Hills is overjoyed that popular African American female Chef and CEO of the popular Charmz Kitchen, Charmaine Candler, has chosen to officially open her new restaurant at the northwest intersection of 183rd and Cicero. (4558 W. 183rd) The all-new restaurant will highlight its popular southern...
What's a ‘Spicy Hot Dog?' This Chicago Italian Beef Joint Just Added One to its Menu
We're all familiar with the Chicago-style hot dog: mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, pickle, tomato, celery salt, steamed poppy seed bun. But what about a hot dog that comes with all the fixin' of a spicy Italian beef?. That kind of dog is available at Buona, one of the city's...
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
Illinois neighborhood ranked 16th on list of “51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World”
When walking around your street, what do you see that makes you smile? Is it the bakery, your favorite restaurant or the local park? People want to live where they can take their children out, enjoy an evening out or simply enjoy good food. In other words, people want to live somewhere cool. Good news for those looking to live in Illinois, as the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago has been ranked the 16th coolest neighborhood to live in the world.
The Food Guy: Mindy's Bakery
One of Chicago’s best bakers recently closed her restaurant after 15 years of business, but she’s found a second wind, in the form of a bakery. Mindy Segal worked as a pastry chef at Charlie Trotter’s, Ambria and MK. Then she ran Hot Chocolate in Bucktown for more than a decade, closing it at the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen a bakery, and she’s done just that, a few blocks away.
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
