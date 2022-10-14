ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

NECN

Injured Bristol, Conn. Officer Fatally Shot Suspect Who Killed 2 Other Officers

Police have released new information about the ambush-style shooting in Bristol earlier this week that killed two officers and seriously injured another. Officers were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night after getting a report of a domestic disturbance. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
BRISTOL, CT
NECN

Black Bear Euthanized After Attacking Child in Morris, Conn.

A black bear was euthanized after attacking a child in Morris on Sunday. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) and Connecticut State Police were called to West Street in Morris around 11 a.m. after getting a report of a black bear that had attacked a 10-year-old boy.
MORRIS, CT
NECN

Funeral Arrangements Set for Fallen Bristol, Conn. Officers

Funeral arrangements have been set for two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty last week. The funeral services for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy are being held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m.
BRISTOL, CT

