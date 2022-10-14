Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Why The Bray Wyatt 6 Should Not Be Actual WWE Superstars
Since Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE, one of the major talking points has been the now humanoid versions of the Firefly Fun House characters. Previously, Wyatt had changed his Twitter handle to “Windham6” and sparked a lot of discussion of what he would do next. After coming back to WWE, this has changed to Wyatt 6 and all signs pointed to the series of characters we had previously seen in puppet form.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Results From WWE Live Event In Phoenix, AZ: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
WWE RAW News – Bobby Lashley & Brock Lesnar Brawl, The Miz Gets Revenge On Dexter Lumis
Monday night’s episode of RAW opened with Bobby Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar. As you’d expect, Lesnar didn’t waste any time coming out, which resulted in a brawl between the two heavyweights. There were several big spots, with Lashley spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and then putting him through the commentary table.
Rhea Ripley Will Compete On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Rhea Ripley will compete on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which is going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, Cora Jade asked Ripley to be Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” opponent this week ahead of their Halloween Havoc match. Ripley happily obliged.
Kurt Angle Discusses His Deal With WWE, Says He’s Doing Production Work Backstage
During a recent interview with Bubba The Love Sponge, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on his current role with WWE. Angle elaborated on some details regarding his WWE contract, saying that he’s involved backstage doing some production work. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
Title Match Added To The NJPW Battle Autumn Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for its Battle Autumn event, which takes place on November 5. We’ll see United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) facing off against Titan & BUSHI. You can check out the updated lineup for NJPW Battle Autumn...
WWE To Feature More International PLEs – Fewer Gimmick Match Events
Shows like Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, and WWE: TLC may become a thing of the past as part of WWE’s plans for the new year. Yesterday, it was reported that WWE has canceled their Day 1 2023 Premium Live Event which had been scheduled on January 1.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 17, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 17, 2022!. We open up RAW with Bobby Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar. Lashley says if Lesnar has a problem with him they can fight about it. Lesnar’s music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Lashley meets him outside and they begin to brawl. Lashley puts Lesnar through the announce desk before they’re separated.
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card, NJPW Conflict
Pwinsider is reporting that Karl Anderson is currently booked to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo for New Japan Pro Wrestling on the same day as WWE Crown Jewel. It’s worth noting that it is a 16-plus hour flight from Riyadh to Tokyo so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out given the fact that The O.C. are booked for a match on the show.
AEW Rampage Ratings For 10/14/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 458,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #9 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
CNBC Takes A Look At WWE Stock Hitting A 52-Week High
As we reported on Friday here on eWn, WWE stock hit a 52-week high. Earlier today, CNBC posted a piece looking at the numbers, referencing Vince McMahon’s retirement. The report said,. “The company’s stock is up more than 50% in 2022, hitting a 52-week high Monday, and trading at...
Who Will NXT’s Mystery Wrestlers Be? & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from October 17, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Cameron Grimes defeated Akira Tozawa. Cedric Alexander defeated Duke Hudson.
Sammy Guevara Announced For Commentary Role At Dubai Boxing Event
AEW’s Sammy Guevara will be taking his talents on the mic to the world of professional boxing next month. On Twitter, Guevara announced that he will be in Dubai for the Global Titans event, where he will serve as a commentator and backstage correspondent. Global Titans Fight Night will...
Daniel Cormier Predicts Current NXT Star Will Be A “Main Event Player”
During his appearance on The Masked Man Show, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the Creed Brothers. He specifically referenced Julius Creed and predicted that the WWE NXT Superstar will have a bright future. He said,. “[Julius] is going to be a main event player at...
