A new report has shed some light on The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) returning to WWE while also being allowed to fulfill New Japan booking commitments. It was reported by Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp that Gallows & Anderson were planning on working for New Japan without a specific schedule. There were dates that were agreed upon that would keep them involved until the January 4th Wrestle Kingdom event. It is believed that they may still be able to work Wrestle Kingdom, but a lot of things can change between now and then.

2 DAYS AGO