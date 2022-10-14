Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Title Match Possibly Off Due To WWE
A previously advertised NJPW title match could be off the table due to developments that took place in WWE on Monday Night Raw. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently made their shock return to WWE to reform The O.C. with their old running buddy AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Gallows & Anderson Returning To WWE On “Big Money Deal”
A new report has shed some light on The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) returning to WWE while also being allowed to fulfill New Japan booking commitments. It was reported by Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp that Gallows & Anderson were planning on working for New Japan without a specific schedule. There were dates that were agreed upon that would keep them involved until the January 4th Wrestle Kingdom event. It is believed that they may still be able to work Wrestle Kingdom, but a lot of things can change between now and then.
tjrwrestling.net
Disney+ Announces Live-Action Marvel Lucha Libre Show
Disney+ continues to expand further into the world of professional wrestling. Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, one of the top wrestling promotions in Mexico, has announced a partnership with Marvel where they will soon be releasing a live-action show. Currently, it is scheduled to make its debut on Disney+ on December 21, 2022, however, nothing has been made official on whether or not the broadcast will air outside of Mexico.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
tjrwrestling.net
WATCH: Bayley Argues With Kid At WWE House Show
Bayley is playing a classic heel. “The Role Model” has been classified as a heel ever since she returned to WWE at SummerSlam. With this being the case, she has had several incidents with fans, and another altercation took place on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a live event in Sioux City, Iowa.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Stars Were “Held Hostage” In Saudi Arabia
Dave Meltzer has claimed that WWE stars were indeed “held hostage” to some extent when the company couldn’t fly them home after a show in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The 2019 edition of Crown Jewel took place in October 2019 and emanated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Former UFC star Cain Velasquez and boxing supremo Tyson Fury were both on the card in a show headlined by The Fiend Bray Wyatt winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins.
tjrwrestling.net
The Boogeyman: A Match Taking On Bray Wyatt Is ‘Very Possible’
Bray Wyatt and The Boogeyman could soon face off in the squared circle. It’s only been a little over a week since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at Extreme Rules, but a heavy-brand match — which some are considering a dream match — has already been teased between Wyatt and WWE legend The Boogeyman.
tjrwrestling.net
The Kingdom Debut On AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite. Composed of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanelis Bennet, The Kingdom made their debut on AEW during last Friday night’s Rampage, starting a feud with FTR in the process. After FTR and Shawn Spears scored a victory over Brian Cage and Gates of...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE In Major Shake Up Of Big Shows In 2023
It looks like WWE will be making major changes to its event schedule in 2023 in terms of premium live events according to a new report. WWE has broken new ground internationally in recent years with their presentation of shows billed as on a par with WrestleMania from Saudi Arabia. In 2022, the company returned with a huge stadium show in the UK for the first time in 30 years when Clash at the Castle took place in Cardiff, Wales. Now it looks like even more changes are afoot.
tjrwrestling.net
‘Money Was An Issue’: Dutch Mantell Addresses Canceled Hulk Hogan TNA Rivalry
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the Hulk Hogan-Jeff Jarrett rivalry in 2003 that was canceled. Lasting from 2009 to 2013, Hogan’s run in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling was memorable, but there’s also another thing that he’s known for with the company. Hogan would briefly be with New...
tjrwrestling.net
Rob Van Dam: There’s No Truth To The Latest Rumors In AEW
If you ask Rob Van Dam, everything is good in All Elite Wrestling. For the past few months now, AEW has been going through turmoil, including the backstage brawl that took place between CM Punk and The Elite post-show at the company’s All Out pay-per-view, and, well, another backstage fight between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. That’s just to name a couple of issues that AEW has had.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Expected To Return As A Manager
A WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return to an on-screen role with the company as the manager of a current WWE Superstar. PWInsider has reported that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is scheduled to be at the next few Raw shows “in some capacity” according to the chatter at the recent SmackDown in New Orleans.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega Stopped From Sending Triplemania Message
Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was apparently stopped from sending a message in for Triplemania by legal issues, according to Konnan. Kenny Omega apparently remains suspended by AEW due to the fallout after the All Out pay-per-view in September. An alleged fight took place backstage for which Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk, and company producer Ace Steel were suspended, although the company has not confirmed this.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Bey Agrees To Contract Extension With IMPACT Wrestling
Chris Bey is ready to make an IMPACT. A star in the X-Division, Chris Bey has been retained by IMPACT Wrestling, with Bey having his sights on the promotion’s world championship. Since joining the company in 2020, Chris Bey has played a huge role of IMPACT, being a X-Division...
tjrwrestling.net
Dave Meltzer Criticizes Tony Khan’s Response to AEW All Out Fallout
Dave Meltzer isn’t the blind champion praising AEW and ignoring its flaws that many people have accused him of being. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer criticized Tony Khan’s response – or to be precise, his lack thereof – to the whole All Out controversy.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Will Miss WWE Raw Due To COVID-19
There will be an important person missing WWE Raw on October 17th because Triple H is dealing with the COVID-19 virus. It has been reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson that WWE’s Chief Content Offer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will miss the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw from Oklahoma City.
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels On WWE NXT Recruitment Strategies
Shawn Michaels is a key part of the WWE developmental process and he recently about what kind of athletes the company is recruiting as potential future superstars. It was in September 2022 when two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was given a new job title – Vice President of Talent Development. That means that he is the man in charge of running WWE’s developmental brand NXT, which also means he has a big role in terms of discovering new talent for the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Hints At Huge Match In Japan Against Former WWE Superstar
Sasha Banks could soon be back in the squared circle. In her most recent Instagram story, Sasha Banks hinted at a possible match between her and former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, and that bout could also happen in Japan. For Sane, her last action in World Wrestling Entertainment was almost...
tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Announced For NXT Match
Rhea Ripley is making a return to NXT. Previously, NXT’s Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez agreed on a “pick your poison” tag team match, scheduled to take place on Tuesday’s episode of the developmental brand, where Jade would pick an opponent for Perez, and vice versa.
Comments / 0