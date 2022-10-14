Read full article on original website
Nikki Haley: OPEC wanted to 'stick it to Biden' after Saudi remarks, Iran deal efforts
Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, suggested that OPEC may have decided to cut oil production in response to President Biden's words and actions.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Democrats issue fresh ultimatum to Saudi Arabia over oil production
Members of Congress raise prospect of one-year arms sales ban unless kingdom reverses Opec+ decision to cut output
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
SEAN HANNITY: OPEC's decision to cut oil production is 'deeply humiliating' for Biden
Sean Hannity broke down the "clear-cut way" to increase America's supply of oil, gas, as OPEC+ announces its decision to cut oil production on "Hannity."
'Rape has become a weapon' for Haiti gangs, says UN
As Haiti reels from a cascade of crises, the United Nations has released a grim report accusing the country's powerful gangs of using rape as a tool of intimidation and control.
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
Saudis angrily say U.S. oil accusations are political, unfounded
Saudis accuse U.S. of politicizing oil, refuse to obey 'dictates'; U.S. says relationship is being reconsidered.
Donald Trump Golfs With the Saudis as Nation Snubs Joe Biden on World Stage
A golf course in New York run by Donald Trump's company will play host to a Saudi-backed golf tournament this week, the same day as Saudi Arabia announced it has rejected an appeal by the Biden administration to delay OPEC's recent decision to reduce oil production. The three-day women's Aramco...
Top Republican blocks Biden’s ‘China House’
Sen. James Risch’s spokesperson says the plan ‘appears to be a bureaucratic power grab.’
Biden's 'unthinkable' options for punishing OPEC
Democrats and the White House are vowing a response to OPEC's production cut, but none of the options look particularly appealing.
Saudis say Biden admin requested oil production cut to come after midterms
President Joe Biden's administration pushed the Saudi government to delay a cut in oil production until after the US midterm elections, Saudi Arabia said Thursday.
“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden
When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
Hear the grim warning that got Xi Jinping a roaring applause during speech
Xi Jinping vowed to steer China through grave challenges toward national rejuvenation during his two-hour speech at the opening ceremony of the Communist Party Congress. CNN's Selina Wang reports on the significance of the speech.
Finnish leader celebrated for very simple solution to Biden’s Putin question
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has been celebrated on social media following her very simple solution to President Joe Biden’s concerns about a possible “off-ramp” for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. On Thursday, Mr Biden was speaking to Democratic Senate donors, arguing that for the “first time since...
Being subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee wasn't even the worst of Trump's day
Here's how bad Donald Trump's day was on Thursday.
DOJ Risks 'Overwhelming Meddling' if Hunter Biden Charged Before Midterms
"Such charges would be an overwhelming meddling in the political process and violate DOJ protocols," a former federal prosecutor told Newsweek.
