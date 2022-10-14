ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden

When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
