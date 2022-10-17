ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022

The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
The best smart TVs of 2022

TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Which one is for you?

The Google Pixel Watch has been one of the most anticipated smartwatches in years, and it’s finally here. It’s the first smartwatch to sport the Pixel name, and it focuses on providing excellent software and fitness features thanks to Wear OS and Fitbit integration. Then there’s the Galaxy Watch 5, one of Samsung’s very best smartwatches with a boatload of fitness features, Wear OS, and tight integration with the rest of the Samsung ecosystem.
The best smart thermostats of 2022

A smart thermostat can give you remote control over your heating and air conditioning, making sure your home is as cool or toasty as you like when you get home from work or wherever else, and a great one can monitor environmental conditions and your own preferences over time, adjust your systems to keep you comfortable and save you money.
'The Peripheral' travels into two different futures and still isn't worth your time

In terms of Nolan brothers productions, "The Peripheral" appears to have been made for people who think "Tenet" and the fourth season of "Westworld" weren't complicated enough. Adapting William Gibson's sci-fi novel, this Amazon series again deals with themes of virtual reality and sort-of time travel, but in a grinding fashion that should push it to the periphery of one's "watch" list, if not off it entirely.
