wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls USA: Public Employees Federation citywide convention brings business to region
Destination Niagara USA and the Niagara Falls Convention Center will welcome the 44th annual Public Employees Federation (PEF) convention from Sunday, Oct. 23, through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Since 1979, PEF has been certified as the collective bargaining agent for the members of the professional, scientific and technical units of New...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls City Market hosts 'Artisan Day' initiative to help promote historic venue
The Niagara Falls City Market will host what organizers hope will be the first annual “Artisan Day at the Market.” This event is set for Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 779 E. Market St. Organizers said, “Celebrate the fall harvest and stock up...
wnypapers.com
Buffalo City Mission launches annual 'One Mission, One Hope' fall campaign & turkey drive
Campaign aims to raise $3.3 million to provide critical programs & services to Western New York’s homeless community; annual turkey drive sets a goal of 1,000 donated turkeys to collect before Thanksgiving holiday. On Monday, the Buffalo City Mission announced the launch of its annual fall fundraising campaign. Named...
wnypapers.com
USAN announces completion of Third Street rehab project in Niagara Falls
Project brings new residential, commercial opportunities to Third Street business district. Submitted on behalf of USA Niagara Development Corp. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced 466 Third St., in Niagara Falls, is now complete, adding value to the Third Street business district, and providing new residential and commercial opportunities. Cataract...
wnypapers.com
ECDOH, Literacy Buffalo Niagara partner to promote health literacy awareness
Says everyone can play a role in supporting health literacy and better health outcomes. The Erie County Department of Health and Literacy Buffalo Niagara (LBN) are partnering on a week-long campaign to raise awareness about health literacy. Starting Oct. 17 – during October, Health Literacy Month – ECDOH and LBN will share advice for organizations and resources for people with lower literacy skills. The campaign will make connections between health literacy skills and better health outcomes. Look to these organizations’ social media accounts and a new, dedicated webpage for health literacy on the ECDOH website.
wnypapers.com
Starpoint Middle School raises $12,000 for NFMMC
Almost 250 students took part in Starpoint Middle School’s annual “Color Run to Crush Cancer” event earlier this year, raising $12,000 for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new, 3T MRI machine for...
wnypapers.com
Erie County residents with (and without) disabilities invited to meet candidates
For many years, Western New York Independent Living (WNYIL) has encouraged citizens with disabilities to participate in the electoral process and make their preferences known about the candidates on the ballot in November – but first, voters need to learn more about those running to make an informed decision.
wnypapers.com
UB receives $1.3 million to train next generation of public health workforce
Funding from Health Resources and Services Administration will provide scholarships for graduate students from underrepresented groups. The University at Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions has been awarded $1.3 million from the U.S. government to help train the next generation of public health workers by providing scholarship opportunities to graduate students from disadvantaged or underrepresented groups.
beckersdental.com
New York dentist revises dental school proposal in wake of criticism
A New York dentist recently revised his proposal for a new dental school he plans to build in partnership with Daemen University in Amherst, N.Y., The Buffalo News reported Oct. 14. Todd Shatkin, DDS, partnered with the university in April to launch a dental school and physical rehabilitation center. It...
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Dolls to perform in Youngstown
The Buffalo Dolls will perform a concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. The church is located at 100 Church St. The group is comprised of music educators and performers dedicated to keeping the...
'Don't Stop Believin' as Journey is set to bring its tour to KeyBank Center
Legendary rock band, Journey, is set to bring its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March.
wnypapers.com
What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?
Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
wnypapers.com
'La Bohéme' at the NACC - an opera story
The story resonates – that's why Peter and Karen D'Angelo advocated to the NACC opera committee to produce “La Bohéme” at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, Oct. 21-23. The NACC has been celebrating international opera day and the legacy of opera in the Buffalo/Niagara Region...
Catholic Health uses expedited process, retention bonuses to attract more applicants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like many industries nowadays, the health care industry is seeing a worker shortage. Catholic Health is trying to get creative in attracting potential employees by expediting the process and offering thousands of dollars in bonuses for some new hires. A $30,000 bonus was given to...
Erie County Fall Festival held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of Western New Yorkers stopped by Como Park Saturday for the sights and sounds of Erie County’s Fall Festival. The festival featured a variety of vendors, food trucks, and free family programs.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
ems1.com
FASNY: Volunteer fire companies caught in political situation over ambulance service
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ed Tase, president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), spoke frankly about what he sees as a "political" problem in Niagara County. Currently the City of Lockport does not offer transport to a hospital and is awaiting an audit by a...
wnypapers.com
'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19
Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
Famous Hamburg Restaurant is Finally Expanding Its Parking
Now that we're heading into the colder weather, going to comforting Western New York restaurants will be a popular activity over the next several months, especially from now until Christmas and New Year's Eve. The Buffalo region is known for many famous restaurants and if you have noticed, some of...
University at Buffalo announces multi-million dollar investment for faculty
Tripathi announced a $12.1 million dollar state investment to hire new faculty. He said that's 70 new people, in addition to the faculty that will be hired annually.
