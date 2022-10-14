ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

wnypapers.com

USAN announces completion of Third Street rehab project in Niagara Falls

Project brings new residential, commercial opportunities to Third Street business district. Submitted on behalf of USA Niagara Development Corp. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced 466 Third St., in Niagara Falls, is now complete, adding value to the Third Street business district, and providing new residential and commercial opportunities. Cataract...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

ECDOH, Literacy Buffalo Niagara partner to promote health literacy awareness

Says everyone can play a role in supporting health literacy and better health outcomes. The Erie County Department of Health and Literacy Buffalo Niagara (LBN) are partnering on a week-long campaign to raise awareness about health literacy. Starting Oct. 17 – during October, Health Literacy Month – ECDOH and LBN will share advice for organizations and resources for people with lower literacy skills. The campaign will make connections between health literacy skills and better health outcomes. Look to these organizations’ social media accounts and a new, dedicated webpage for health literacy on the ECDOH website.
wnypapers.com

Starpoint Middle School raises $12,000 for NFMMC

Almost 250 students took part in Starpoint Middle School’s annual “Color Run to Crush Cancer” event earlier this year, raising $12,000 for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new, 3T MRI machine for...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

UB receives $1.3 million to train next generation of public health workforce

Funding from Health Resources and Services Administration will provide scholarships for graduate students from underrepresented groups. The University at Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions has been awarded $1.3 million from the U.S. government to help train the next generation of public health workers by providing scholarship opportunities to graduate students from disadvantaged or underrepresented groups.
beckersdental.com

New York dentist revises dental school proposal in wake of criticism

A New York dentist recently revised his proposal for a new dental school he plans to build in partnership with Daemen University in Amherst, N.Y., The Buffalo News reported Oct. 14. Todd Shatkin, DDS, partnered with the university in April to launch a dental school and physical rehabilitation center. It...
AMHERST, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo Dolls to perform in Youngstown

The Buffalo Dolls will perform a concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. The church is located at 100 Church St. The group is comprised of music educators and performers dedicated to keeping the...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?

Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

'La Bohéme' at the NACC - an opera story

The story resonates – that's why Peter and Karen D'Angelo advocated to the NACC opera committee to produce “La Bohéme” at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, Oct. 21-23. The NACC has been celebrating international opera day and the legacy of opera in the Buffalo/Niagara Region...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19

Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
RANSOMVILLE, NY

