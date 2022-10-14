Read full article on original website
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street, clawing back more ground
Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable few weeks of trading
‘Buckle up’: US backers of Just Stop Oil vow more Van Gogh-style protests
The US funders of a climate activist group that poured tomato soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London have vowed similar attention-grabbing stunts will take place in various countries in the weeks ahead. On Friday, two young activists from the Just Stop Oil group entered...
Haiti on verge of collapse, NGOs warn as UN talks on restoring order continue
NGOs operating in Haiti warn that the chaos engulfing the country has become so total and the social fabric so torn that the country is on the verge of collapse, as discussions continue at the UN security council on how to restore order. Haitians are currently facing a series of...
