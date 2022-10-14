ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming County, KY

Boyd ends Fleming’s turnaround season in region semis

By Zack Klemme The Daily Independent
 4 days ago
Boyd County’s Garrett Crum and Fleming County’s Logan Bretz battle for possession during Thursday’s 16th Region semifinals at Greenup County. (Matt Jones, The Daily Independent)

LLOYD — Boyd County scored a quick goal to begin each half of the 16th Region Tournament semifinals on Wednesday night.

Then, due to no fault of their own, the Lions lost momentum for nearly 24 hours, thanks to a lightning delay and eventual overnight suspension.

Rolen Sanderson made sure to get it back on Thursday. Boyd County’s junior striker scored about three minutes into the resumption of the Lions’ 4-0 victory over Fleming County, concluded Thursday at Greenup County.

“It was good to have that from the get-go,” Boyd County coach Logan Price said. “We talked about trying to start out fast, not necessarily in our play, not to speed the game up, but just improving what we saw last night.”

Sanderson also scored in the game’s fifth minute a night earlier off Aiden McCoy’s feed. He returned the favor 10 minutes later, supplying a corner kick that McCoy knocked home.

McCoy added another in the 45th minute, spinning and firing in the box to catch Fleming County’s keeper flat-footed.

Defending region champion Boyd County advances to Saturday’s final against East Carter, which defeated Ashland in kicks from the mark later Thursday in Cannonsburg.

The Lions and Panthers played through a persistent rain for much of Wednesday’s portion of the game, but lightning halted it with 34:01 to play. The game could not be resumed Wednesday and just shy of 8 p.m., with another game to be played afterward and no sign of immediate let-up, it was bound over to Thursday.

That gave Sanderson a chance to refamiliarize himself with the Panthers defense.

“With the break, we got a little time to study up on them again,” he said. “I watched some film on them, and that may have helped me with the first goal.”

Conditions were much more favorable on Thursday – chilly and occasionally breezy, but sunny.

Fleming County also found its play to be better after the overnight break.

“We hoped to get it in last night, to be honest with you,” Panthers coach Eric Thompson said, “but we hoped to come back and put a good showing on. They already had us down 3-0, so we knew it was a big hole to have to dig out of, but I think we played better today than what we played yesterday.

“If we would’ve played like that starting out yesterday, it could’ve been a different story. It could’ve been a tighter game. (Boyd County is) just a bigger team and a little bit stronger team.”

The Lions agreed that Fleming County presented a better challenge Thursday. Boyd County in particular was mindful of its spacing, Price said, anticipating Panthers pressure.

“We felt Fleming was gonna throw a lot at us, because we know that they wouldn’t want to go out on their heels,” Price said. “They did push us that way. They did put a lot of pressure on our defense today, but to have Aiden and Rolen link up, that was very important.”

That was partially the product, Sanderson said, of having gotten nearly a full season under his belt wearing Lions black and red. He and sophomore brother Dane moved in from Missouri over the offseason. Their father, Jack, is an assistant coach.

“I’ve gotten to know some of the guys, and as the season’s gone along, I’ve gotten some more chemistry with them,” Sanderson said. “It’s helped me.”

And shown itself in his goal total. Sanderson vaulted to the team lead in goals on Thursday. His two tallies in the region semifinal gave him 12 on the season.

McCoy’s two goals boosted his total for the campaign to seven.

Boyd County goalie Carter Gibson and the Lions back line, led by Maverick Boyd, pitched a shutout. Though the Panthers pushed into the box more often on Thursday than they had the day before, their nearest miss was a long free kick from TJ Smith that sailed wide of the far post with about 30 seconds remaining.

“They put us in some spots that was good to see,” Price said of Fleming County. “We’ll see that kind of stuff (in the region final) on Saturday, so to get out with a clean sheet, that was good. We did have to clean a few things up.”

Fleming County (12-8-2) was the most improved team around, according to its record. The Panthers’ boost of nine victories over last year’s ledger was the biggest jump in the region.

“And we’re still young,” Thompson said. “We’re mostly sophomores and freshmen. … If we can find replacements (for the graduating Bo Adams and Mauricio Ocampo), we’ll be stronger, and we should gain on a lot of these teams, because it’s gonna be the same players.

“I’m pretty proud of what we did compared to last year for sure. It’s like night and day.”

Boyd County is 20-0 all-time against Fleming County, which was playing in its second region tournament semifinal in program history.

LEXINGTON, KY
