ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Beach, FL

Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANYuH_0iZ0X4It00

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group.

“The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The purchase of the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar and “nearby properties,” will mark Iguana Investments Florida LLC’s first Northeast Florida property investment “beyond the scope of downtown” Jacksonville and the Shipyards, according to a release from the Jaguars.

The owners of the inn and bar, Kathy Cole, son Will and daughter Emma, first met with Iguana Investments in March about selling the property “to a party with the appropriate financial resources and commitment to ensuring a promising future for the popular Beaches Town Center destination,” the release said.

Kathy Cole said the following of signing a letter of intent to sell the properties to Iguana:

“This is a bittersweet day for our family. We poured much of our heart and soul into the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn over the past many years, and we’ve certainly enjoyed the journey knowing the properties have meant so much to the Jacksonville community. Now it’s time to pass the torch, and we’re really happy to see these properties going into the right hands with Shad Khan and Iguana Investments. I have no doubt they will do the right thing for the viability and success of the property well into the future.”

Khan said the following of the pending sale:

“I have great faith in the future of Jacksonville, from downtown to the beaches and all the neighborhoods in between. I’ve always appreciated the unique vibe of the Beaches Town Center community and it means a lot to me to play a small role in the community’s continued growth, just as we are with the development of Jacksonville’s downtown riverfront. None of this would be possible without the faith of Kathy Cole and her children Will and Emma. They’ve all been instrumental in bringing life to Neptune Beach, and I thank them for their confidence in the ability of our Iguana group to help realize their goals and a promising future for our entire region.”

Khan said in the release that while plans for the property are still in development, he envisions that it will be consistent with what exists today – a boutique beach hotel, restaurant, parking and other public amenities.

Charo told Action News Jax she’s been working at Lemon Bar for the past year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’ve worked in the restaurant business since high school and this is probably my favorite area,” she said. “You get to be outside. Management is wonderful. The owners, everyone takes really good care of their employees.”

She also said she’s worked for the Jaguars’ food department, and that from her experience, the same principle applies.

“[The Jaguars] are very supportive and they’re there for you no matter what position you’re in from the lowest to the top and they’re always very welcoming with open arms,” she emphasized.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is why she thinks this will be a perfect match.

“I think it’s a great thing. From my understanding and from meeting [Shad Khan], he’s a really nice down-to-earth guy and he really supports local businesses,” she shared. “He’s big on anything local food-wise or just supporting the community that he’s a part of. I could see it being a fairytale ending for both sides of the fence.”

The Jaguars said that Iguana Investments will engage with stakeholders in the Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach and Beaches Town Center community as the transaction proceeds through the necessary inspections and due diligence. Following the closing of the sale, Iguana intends to hire a management company to maintain the operations of all properties as they currently exist. Terms and Conditions of the sale agreement are confidential and will not be disclosed, the Jaguars said in the release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig

The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post

It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best band: Mandalla Music

Returning as a winner in the category of best local band in Jacksonville is Mandalla Music, a local group known for a variety of different styles. The band performs a balance of modern Latin music like salsa, merengue and reggaetón, and they also let loose with some American top 40 hits.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

The eighth annual Porchfest in Jacksonville

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. — On Nov. 5, twenty porches throughout Springfield neighborhood will be have live music where you can go from house to house to listen to different types of genres. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There will also be about 60 food and art vendors who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Job Fair: Over 40 companies hiring 1,500 jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a fresh start? Now’s your chance!. Job News USA is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oc. 26, 2022 at The Prime Osborn Convention Center located at 1000 Water Street in Downtown Jacksonville. More than 40 companies will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Plans for Jax Beach Adventure Landing site move forward

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach is moving forward on a project to replace the Adventure Landing amusement water park on Beach Boulevard. According to our partners at the Jax Daily Record — the deal is expected to close at the end of the year, but there is no definite date set.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Autoblog

Ford built Model T's in this Florida plant, and now it's being demolished

Henry Ford, were he alive, might be furious, or he might appreciate the efficiency of the decision. A century ago, a historic red-brick automobile assembly plant near the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, churned out Ford Model T’s as well as Model A’s to the tune of 200 cars a day. The plant employed hundreds in its heyday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

HBCU-inspired elementary school opens on Jacksonville's northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville's first Historically Black College and University-inspired elementary school is now open on the Northside. Becoming Collegiate Academy has its ribbon cutting and 'thank you' to the community Tuesday, but it's already started making an impact. The school is at Gateway Town Center and as the executive director says when you see the brown bear you'll know you're surrounded by love.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Middleburg targeted in anti-Semitic flyer pile up across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Residents in Clay County are reporting finding racist flyers distributed throughout their neighborhoods. Pamela Rese said she has never seen racist flyers like these found on people’s driveways along Lake Asbury Drive in Middleburg in the 30 years she has lived here. “It’s unacceptable,” said...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Action News Jax

Jackson State beats Bethune-Cookman in HBCU matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns — all in the first half — and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 48-8 on Saturday for the Tigers’ first 6-0 start since 1983. Isaiah Bolden returned the opening kickoff to Bethune-Cookman’s 40, and the Tigers scored a touchdown on their first three drives. Sanders’ fourth TD pass of the day went to Dallas Daniels for a 30-0 lead early in the second quarter.
JACKSON, MS
News4Jax.com

Man drowns in Westside pond, JSO says

Jacksonville, Fla. – A man died Saturday night after he went into a pond on private property on Jacksonville’s Westside to swim and apparently drowned, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were called to Pickettville Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday. JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Monday near the Gateway Town Center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The city of Jacksonville has reached what’s become a grim milestone, recording its 100th murder case of the year, and Monday’s case could be No. 101. According to News4JAX records, the 100 murders are among 129 total homicides we’ve recorded. Last year at this same time, the city had reached 90 murders out of 108 homicides.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy