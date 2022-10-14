ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming County, KY

Russell breaks away in 2nd half denying Fleming’s bid for region final

By Zack Klemme The Daily Independent
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQ6Kl_0iZ0WI2X00
Fleming County goalkeeper Hadlee Hazelrigg gets in position as Russell’s Eva Blanke prepares to fire a shot on goal. (Matt Jones, The Daily Independent)

LLOYD — Ava Quinn didn’t even realize how quickly her flurry had helped Russell bury Fleming County on Thursday night.

The Red Devils and Panthers combined to score three times in the span of a minute midway through the second half of their 16th Region Tournament semifinal match. Quinn was responsible for two of them – and added a third goal four minutes later.

The exchange boosted Russell’s lead from two goals to four in a 7-2 victory at Greenup County.

Had Quinn ever authored a hat trick in five minutes or less?

“I didn’t realize it was five minutes,” she said, “so definitely not.”

Eva Blanke added three goals and Macy Vonderheide chipped in another for the Red Devils, who advanced to Saturday’s region tournament final against East Carter. The Raiders topped Ashland, 3-2, in double overtime later Thursday in Cannonsburg.

Russell spent most of the first half playing from behind. Samantha Adams’s back-post goal in the third minute gave Fleming County a 1-0 lead it kept until Blanke’s first tally in the 30th minute.

The Panthers had aimed to grab an early lead, coach Pam McGlone said.

“That’s been our strategy,” she said. “I always tell them, jump on ‘em, set the tempo, get on ‘em quick, and that keeps the morale up.

“It didn’t work out for us tonight, but at least that was a good feeling, and it I think took away some of the nerves and anxiety.”

Quinn asserted control in the midfield early on and the Red Devils peppered the Fleming County box, but Panthers goalie Hadlee Hazelrigg stood tall and Russell narrowly missed twice – including one shot in the 16th minute that hit the underside of the crossbar and caromed out.

“You could probably tell in the first half that once that happened, it woke us up a little bit,” Russell coach John Perry said of Adams’s early goal, “and we started putting some pressure on, and maybe got a little too anxious at times in front of the goal.

“Fortunately, Eva was able to capitalize on one and equalize it before the halftime, and then we came back and played the way that we can play in the second half.”

Blanke chased down Quinn’s through ball in the 30th minute and won a one-on-one with Hazelrigg to tie the match at intermission. Russell went on to outscore Fleming County 6-1 in the second half.

Blanke scored less two minutes after halftime to put the Red Devils ahead to stay, and Vonderheide’s long looper from the right side in the 47th minute doubled that advantage.

Quinn added another in the 58th, leaking the ball far-post through the Panthers defense and just inside the left post.

Fleming County’s MaKayla Lewis Burnette, who came in averaging just over a goal per game, got that one back just seconds later. The speedy Burnette got behind Russell’s goalie and knocked the ball inside the left post, lifting the Panthers back within 4-2.

But Quinn countered before the minute was up, quelling any thoughts of a Fleming County comeback. And she scored again in the 62nd, converting a rebound.

“Just focused on getting the ball in the goal and get the momentum back,” Quinn said, “and that’s what we did.”

She very nearly added a fourth goal two minutes after that, when her laser struck near where the crossbar and right post met.

Russell was glad to see Quinn sharp when it counted.

“We were giving her a hard time the night before last (in the quarterfinal win over West Carter) because she had quite the flurry on goal, but wasn’t able to capitalize,” Perry said, grinning, “so she got a hat trick tonight, which was nice.”

Russell (8-10-1) had one briefly concerning moment late, when goalie Aly Hurst went down in a collision in the 76th minute and left the game. She’s already the Red Devils’ second goalie of the year, with starter Gabby Williams out. Macy Dickerson came on to finish up.

Perry expects Hurst will be “a little bit sore” but otherwise OK.

Fleming County (14-8) dropped to 1-5 all-time in region semifinals – the one win was last year, when the Panthers finished as region runner-up – but came up just one victory shy of tying for its most wins in program history, a mark set in 2011.

Fleming County has 10 sophomores, McGlone said, so she is “very optimistic for our future,” she said.

“They kept fighting, and I can’t be prouder of them,” McGlone said. “They’ll grow, and they’ll continue to develop, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Russell improved to 17-6 all-time in the region semifinals and leads the all-time series with the Panthers, 7-1.

Comments / 0

Related
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs end 20-year drought, top Pirates

The celebration at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Field in Louisa was 20 years in the making. Lawrence County running back Dylan Ferguson ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns and the Bulldogs (7-1) defense took away four Belfry fumbles in the final quarter enroute to 35-21 win on Friday night.
LOUISA, KY
High School Football PRO

Ashland, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Carter High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ASHLAND, KY
Kentucky Kernel

The 2022 Big Blue Campout: A Big Blue disappointment

The Big Blue Madness campout is a tradition that has been around on the University of Kentucky’s campus for several years. Every year, hundreds of Kentucky basketball fans rush to pitch their tents outside of Memorial Coliseum and experience a day of little sleep but loads of fun. When...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Injury updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware

With Big Blue Madness now in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season is now quickly approaching. At the end of last night's festivities, John Calipari revealed that junior forward Lance Ware has a hip injury and will miss some time. “Lance will be out four, five days,” Calipari...
LEXINGTON, KY
Racing News

DTWC Results: October 15, 2022 ($100k to win)

Dirt Track World Championship results from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series finale. Tonight, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series unloads in Portsmouth, Ohio. Portsmouth Raceway Park is set to host the series finale with a $100,000 payday to the feature winner. View Dirt Track World Championship results...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air settles in behind a weekend cold front as we start the new workweek. Highs cool to the middle an upper 40s by Tuesday. A FREEZE WARNING is active, for Monday night, as lows dip to the 20s. Some snow showers and flurries, from a...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 1-13, 2022

OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 13, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Martin judge-exec steps down to lead One East Kentucky

INEZ, Ky. — Martin County is expected to soon have its fourth judge-executive during the current term. Judge Colby Kirk submitted his resignation to the county on Friday. It will be effective Oct. 28. “It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

MARTIN COUNTY JUDGE RESIGNS, NO WORD ON WHO WILL TAKE OVER

Colby Kirk was sworn in after the death of Judge/Executive Victor Slone earlier this year·. It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County Judge/Executive and my withdrawal from the General Election. I have been proud to serve the people of Martin County and am grateful beyond words to all who have supported me in this role. I can confidently say I am leaving the county in good fiscal condition and more ready than ever for opportunities in tourism and economic development.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?

OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER

A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
WTVQ

KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bus crash reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy