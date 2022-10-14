ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
History Lesson Through St. Cloud’s Oldest Cemetery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of people had the opportunity to learn about some of St. Cloud's most notable residents on Saturday during the first Sundown Cemetery Tour. The sold-out event was organized by the Stearns History Museum and was held at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud's oldest active cemetery.
Nominations Being Accepted for Young Leaders Program

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is seeking nominations for the next cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region.
Local Event Highlights Importance of Afterschool Programs

ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is highlighting the importance of after school programs. The Lights On Afterschool event is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all students have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs. The Southside Boys and Girls...
Construction Worker Shortage Being Addressed in Central MN

A shortage of construction workers is one of the challenges Central Minnesota is currently dealing with. I was joined on WJON by Summit Academy President LeRoy West and Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Cooperation. Summit is an accredited vocational institution with the mission to empower...
Winter Survival Kits – Things True Minnesotans Know To Pack

THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”

'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)

When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century In Business

The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
Take Back the Night Rally Tonight

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota “Take Back the Night” event is tonight. The event to honor survivors of sexual and domestic abuse will meet on the College of St. Benedict Campus Thursday afternoon at 5:30. Signs will be posted directing attendees where to park. The...
The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
Fall Activities to Explore In Minnesota

The weather has gotten cooler in Minnesota but that doesn't mean Minnesotans need to stay exclusively indoors in the fall. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights some fall activities for Minnesotans to enjoy. Corn mazes include the Stoney Brook Farm in Foley, which is vying...
