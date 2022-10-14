Read full article on original website
Join Wicked 5K and Kids’ Spooky Sprint in St. Cloud to Help Local High School
Strap on your running shoes (or jogging/walking shoes, no judgement here, I can't run, I wog - walk/jog), put on your costumes and get ready for the first ever St. Cloud Wicked 5K and Kids' Spooky Sprint 1K coming up!. Jennifer Noble, recently got a hold of me to get...
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
History Lesson Through St. Cloud’s Oldest Cemetery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of people had the opportunity to learn about some of St. Cloud's most notable residents on Saturday during the first Sundown Cemetery Tour. The sold-out event was organized by the Stearns History Museum and was held at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud's oldest active cemetery.
St. Ben’s, St. John’s Students Looking for Projects in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Attention St. Joseph residents do you have some house or yard work and would like a little help to get it done?. The LaPlayette Bar along with 40 students from the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University have organized a clean-up day this Sunday.
Nominations Being Accepted for Young Leaders Program
ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is seeking nominations for the next cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. The program brings rising leaders together to focus on the inclusive economic development of their city, as well as on challenges and opportunities of common concern across the state and region.
Local Event Highlights Importance of Afterschool Programs
ST. CLOUD -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is highlighting the importance of after school programs. The Lights On Afterschool event is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all students have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs. The Southside Boys and Girls...
Construction Worker Shortage Being Addressed in Central MN
A shortage of construction workers is one of the challenges Central Minnesota is currently dealing with. I was joined on WJON by Summit Academy President LeRoy West and Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Cooperation. Summit is an accredited vocational institution with the mission to empower...
Winter Survival Kits – Things True Minnesotans Know To Pack
THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Every Minnesotan Has Experienced This Hotel Nightmare, Right? [OPINION]
At first, it can be tough to fully understand what is going on. Maybe you see a pair of teenagers roughing around in the pool. Maybe there are a couple kids horsing around in the lobby of the hotel. Then you look outside and see four middle-aged men playing cornhole...
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator (video)
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120 foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would...
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century In Business
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
Take Back the Night Rally Tonight
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota “Take Back the Night” event is tonight. The event to honor survivors of sexual and domestic abuse will meet on the College of St. Benedict Campus Thursday afternoon at 5:30. Signs will be posted directing attendees where to park. The...
Did You Celebrate Fat Bear Week? These Minnesota Bears Are Pretty Chonky!
File this one under things I didn't know was a thing. Last week was fat bear week, a week where fat bears are celebrated as they prepare to hunker down and hibernate over the winter. The week originated in Alaska, but one Minnesota organization celebrated in its own way last week, and it was pretty awesome to see!
Looking at Mother-Daughter Date Ideas in Minnesota? I’ve Got the Best One!
Little over two weeks ago I had discovered there was a restaurant called "The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House" and it was right here in Minnesota. To be exact, I found it was a fifty minute drive from my place in St. Cloud. Naturally, loving anything Disney my whole life, I knew I would need to experience this wonderland myself.
The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
Fall Activities to Explore In Minnesota
The weather has gotten cooler in Minnesota but that doesn't mean Minnesotans need to stay exclusively indoors in the fall. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights some fall activities for Minnesotans to enjoy. Corn mazes include the Stoney Brook Farm in Foley, which is vying...
Mark it on the Calendar: St. Cloud’s First Snow of the Season Fell October 14th, 2022
Mark it on your calendar, St. Cloud saw the first flurries of the fall 2022 season on October 14th. I was up in the wee hours of the morning around 4 AM getting ready for work, and as my husband came inside from taking the dog out he said, "you're not going to like this but it's snowing."
