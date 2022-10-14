Read full article on original website
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Highway 23 Project Between Foley and Milaca On Schedule
FOLEY -- It will be another month before Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca reopens. The 13 1/2 mile project is forcing drivers to detour around the work zone. Crews are repaving 12 1/2 miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.
The Palmer House in Sauk Centre is Offering Paranormal Tours in October
One of Minnesota's most haunted locations is offering paranormal tours on weekends in October. The Palmer House Hotel is located right on Main Street in Sauk Centre and has a rich history. Being built on the location of the previously burnt-down Sauk Centre House, the town’s first hotel, the Palmer House has been operational in the area since 1901:
Willmar Parents Find Sometimes a Rainbow is just a Rainbow
Recently there was some controversy over an elementary school classroom in Willmar. Some parents were concerned that there was a "Pride" flag hanging in a classroom. The controversy started when concerns were brought to the school Superintendent (Jeff Holm) and to the school board. Parents of children in that class thought that the "Pride" flag was inappropriate for young children and the concern continued as they thought that the kids were being taught sex education.
Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
Molitor’s Haunted Acres Celebrating 24 Years
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Molitor’s Haunted Acres is celebrating its 25th year in Sauk Rapids. The annual scare-fest is open Fridays and Saturdays through October, plus special Wednesday and Thursday nights on October 19th, 20th and 27th. Owner Tammy Molitor says her regular guests are the reason the...
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.
Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
Responders Race to Evacuate Cows Before Barn Collapses
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a barn fire near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 7:00 p.m. Monday for a fire on East Lake Victoria Road Southeast. When deputies arrived they learned a dairy barn was on fire with cows...
“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open house during Fire Prevention Week. Kids can get a free pumpkin, treats, and educational materials. The Fire Department will also demonstrate an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks will be on display. The event...
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
Coborn’s and Cash Wise Now Offering Annual Flu Shots
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Autumn is in full swing, and annual vaccinations are being offered in central Minnesota ahead of the upcoming flu season. All Coborn’s and Cash Wise Pharmacy locations are now offering flu shots to those ages five and up. The shots will be available all season long. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
UPDATE: Vehicle, Suspect Involved in Stop Sign Shooting Found
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Authorities say the person involved in shooting a stop sign in Little Falls has been found. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle, along with a person of interest was found Wednesday. On Monday, the sheriff's office received a call a man was shooting...
