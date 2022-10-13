ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's When Kohl's Is Opening in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's newest retail store has announced its opening date.

According to Kohl's Sr. Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, the Kohl's in San Angelo, located at 5825 Sherwood Way, will be open to the public starting on Nov. 4.

The 55k square foot store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers. It will feature a Sephora at Kohl’s and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, and Champion.

It will also include bright, open aisles for easy navigation, and customer conveniences to make the shopping experience even easier, including self-checkout, self-returns, self-pick up for online orders and Amazon Returns. The new location will also carry brands Kohl’s shoppers know and love such as private brands including Sonoma Goods for Life, LC by Lauren Conrard, and more, as well as national favorites such as Levi’s and Calvin Klein.

Construction crews began building the store in Jan. The building was a $2.5 million project and is apart of a new shopping center called 'The Shops at Sherwood.' More stores will be added to the lot but as of now the only business that has made that announcement is Whataburger.

