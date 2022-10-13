ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Evading Arrest in a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Arrest & Weed Possession & Tops the Daily Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.

San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests including the following:

  • Kirkland Phillips was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrested with a previous conviction, disregarding a stop sign, DWLI, and expired registration on Oct. 13 at 2:16 a.m.
  • Dominic Hernandez was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 13 at 1:50 a.m.

There are currently 529 inmates in the TGCDF as of Thursday morning.

Name Kirkland Phillips (L) Dominic Hernandez (R) Copyright LIVE! Photo

The following were booking into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours:

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgment NISI
  • I

San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Drug Possession Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard. According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Sees Body Cam Footage from Deadly Gruesome San Angelo Crash

SAN ANGELO – The jury trial of Antonio Gonzales for a crash that killed three teenagers in San Angelo began on Monday. Gonzales is charged with three counts of manslaughter as well as three counts of evading arrest that caused death for a crash that occurred on Mar. 19, 2021. Gonzales is accused of running from police before crashing his vehicle at the intersection of W. Avenue N and S. Bryant. Gonzales was 17 at the time. Others in the crash included a 17-year-old female, two 16-year-old males, and a 12-year-old male.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Sergeant Injured in Car Crash During Arrest

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo Police Sergeant suffered injuries after being involved in a vehicle crash while attempting to stop a fleeing suspect early Monday morning. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department revealed that on October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, A San Angelo Police Patrol Officer observed a white in color Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Dallas Fan Arrested for Suspicion of DWI

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than five suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.
SAN ANGELO, TX
asurampage.com

Kinesis Sculpture Hit by Vandals

Joaquin Gasgonia Palencia's Kinesis sculpture was vandalized with white latex paint in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 10, due to a "random act," according to the Angelo State University Police Department. The University Police crime log states that the act occurred at the Ben Kelly Center...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Release Details on Knickerbocker Rd. Motorcycle Crash

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Monday morning released more details on that serious motorcycle crash on Knickerbocker Rd. near San Angelo stadium Saturday night. As we reported Saturday, a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a high speed crash on Knickerbocker Rd. and police were investigating the scene long after the crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Longest Tenured Inmate is Released from the TGCDF

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

One hospitalized in three-vehicle crash near ASU

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was sent to the hospital after a possible break failure caused a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of South Jackson St. and University Dr. on Monday afternoon. According to police on the scene, the driver of a blue Ford Expedition was traveling east...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Motion to Revoke Probation Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests including the following: Scott Knight was arrested for…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Grand Jury Indictment Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 13 arrests including the following: Dana Timms was arrested for a…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
